Yas Island to celebrate Eid Al-Fitr with a lively firework show and Arab artists

This Eid Al-Fitr, Yas Island Abu Dhabi is set to delight guests and families with an entertaining display of fireworks on the first two days and a host of top-notch music performances, featuring A-list Arab artists Abdul Majeed Abdullah and Mohammed Ramadan live in concert.

Yas Island will light up the sky across its award-winning attractions, welcoming the arrival of Eid Al-Fitr with world-class entertainment and two days of back-to-back festive firework shows visible from the island’s vibrant day-to-night destination, Yas Bay Waterfront, at 9:00pm.

Guests can purchase their tickets online to watch fan-favorite Saudi singer Abdul Majeed Abdullah at Etihad Arena on April 23 and Egyptian singer Mohammed Ramadan performing live at Yas Links Abu Dhabi on the 2nd day of Eid. For more information, please visit the website.