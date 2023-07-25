This year, Dubai will host the 28th International and Community Snow Championships

- Advertisement -

The Ski Dubai in the Mall of the Emirates hosts 28 various snow events up to the end of this year, in collaboration with Dubai Sports Council (DSC) & Majid Al-Futtaim, and as part of the distinctive events of Dubai annual sports agenda, including international & community championships & training camps and other various activities, which enable & motivate all individuals in society to participate in competitions and attract prominent stars & champions from UAE & overseas.

The snow events list includes the organization of the “Women Snow Camp” which continues for five weeks and aims to encourage women to exercise sport in cool & refreshing atmospheres to maintain their activity & fitness during summertime. The camp comprises several snow activities & trainings for women, parts of these are freestyle skiing & skateboarding, which are all held under supervision of professional trainers.

The ski pro race will be organized. The Dalibor Samchal Camp is scheduled from 24th to 28th July 2023, and it includes trainings for professionals on Alpine skiing and giant slalom, to be held under supervision of the world trainer “Dalibor Samchal”, who represented Croatia in the Winter Olympics 2006, 2010 & 2014. He also represented Hungary in the Winter Olympics 2018, and he gained the title of one of the best 30 athletes in the World Cup 2009 & 2016 – slalom races.

The Russian Skating National Team will organize training camp at the Ski Dubai Hall from 5th to 19th Aug. 2023. The training camp of the famous British Uniqo Snow Sports Academy, which is specialized in scouting & developing sports talents up to the professionalism stage, will continue from 15th to 25th Aug. 2023. The Russian Paralympic Skating Team’s training camp will then be held in Oct.

- Advertisement -

The 14th edition of the Snow Obstacle Challenge (Snow Challenge); the most competitive & exciting of its kind, will be launched next Sept. with participation of male & female challengers of various ages & multi-nationalities from UAE and overseas. Contestants in this Challenge need to surpass 25 barriers at a temperature of minus 4 degrees.

The Ski Dubai will witness the organizing of various sports championships & activities during Oct., as part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge’s distinctive events. The French Skating Association Race will be held. The International Training Freestyle Skating and Skateboarding Camp will be organized by the International Skating Union in cooperation with the UAE Winter Sports Federation, and it will be followed by the International Freestyle Skating & Skateboarding Competitions. The Asian International Paralympics Skateboarding Championship & the UAE Freestyle Skating Championship will be held as part of the local athletes’ preparatory program for the Winter Olympics.

The Ski Dubai & Red Bull, in collaboration with the UAE Winter Sports Federation & DSC, will organize next Nov. the “Freestyle Skating in the Street”; the unique global event, where skaters will skate at open areas in front of the most eminent landmarks in Dubai and nearby the beaches.

The Family Snow Run Festival for adults & children, which is organized annually in Dec., will also be arranged. Adults need to cross 1 km, while children will run for 400 M. Participants in this Festival enjoy the snow atmospheres and play with snowballs. The snow events of this year will be concluded with the Grand Prix Race of Freestyle & Skating.

Several snow events took place at the Ski Dubai during the last months; the most eminent of which were the Dubai Snow Run, which was organized with participation of more than 600 challengers of different nationalities from UAE & overseas / women’s snow yoga / European Australian Ski Racing Camp, besides many other events such as freestyle skiing and skateboarding races and training camps for school students.