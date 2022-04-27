YK Almoayyed Hosts Ramadan Ghabga

Listen to this article now

Y. K. Almoayyed and Sons Automotive Fleet division has successfully hosted a Ramadan Ghabga for its valued and customers at the Gulf Hotel on 13th April 2022, Wednesday. The Ghabga event was graced by the presence of Y.K.Almoayyed Group’s long-time business partners, patrons and customers across the industry.

Present at the event were Mr. Mohammed Almoayyed—Director, Y.K. Almoayyed & Sons, Mr. Alok Gupta—CEO, Mr. Anas Abdulla—General Manager Nissan, Mr. Mario D’costa- General manager Ford, along with other Senior Managers.

Y.K. Almoayyed & Sons has long been synonymous with quality automobiles in the Kingdom of Bahrain and has consistently set the standards for excellence, not only in sales, service and spare parts but also in customer service and satisfaction. Y. K. Almoayyed and Sons Automotive division consists of Nissan, Infiniti, Renault, Ford, Lincoln and Almoayyed Leasing and Car Rentals.

“It has been an honour for us to host this Ramadan Ghabga for our valued and long-standing business associates and customers. We cherish their constant support and loyalty to our automotive division, over the years. We are glad to have been able to successfully cater to their requirements and fulfil their automobile aspirations, ensuring their ‘complete peace of mind’. We are grateful to them for their unwavering support which has helped the Y.K. Almoayyed’s automotive division carve a niche for itself in the automobile market of Bahrain”, stated Mr. Anas Abdulla, General Manager- Nissan.

With 8 service stations across the kingdom, YK Almoayyed has always been the trusted name in automobiles in Bahrain.