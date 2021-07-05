YK Real Estate Investments & Developments Company W.L.L launches Garnet Residential Building on Reef Island

Listen to this article now

YK Real Estate Investments & Developments Company W.L.L is proud to announce the launch of ‘Garnet’ a 64-apartment building located in the picturesque Reef Island. The building offers Studio, 1 and 2-bedroom apartments, all fully furnished to the highest standards.

The building Garnet has been designed to provide maximum comfort with a wide array of amenities including a cinema room, gym, kids play area, study room, relaxation lounge and many outdoor areas that can be utilised. You will find nothing but the highest quality in Garnet.

Executive Director of YK Real Estate Investments & Developments Company W.L.L, Ms. Hala Almoayyed commented; “We are incredibly proud of Reef Garnet. We have taken our time to ensure the building is completed to the highest standards ensuring those who live there enjoy the best apartment building possible. We are extremely excited to hear feedback on the building from prospective buyers and renters.”

The building, which was constructed by Almoayyed Contracting Group, is now open for rental through the property management firm, CBRE, as well as sales directly from the development company.

Richard Botham, CBRE’s Senior Director and General Manager, said: “The quality and design of the apartments at Garnet, Reef Island, that benefit from an abundance of light, elegant modern interiors and enviable views, set a new bar for luxury living in Bahrain. CBRE are very pleased to have been appointed the property managers and leasing consultants for this luxury development. We look forward to welcoming the first residents to the property and working with our client to deliver exceptional service”

Garnet apartments are now available for rent and sale. For more information contact [email protected] / +973 17002255 for sale enquiries and 16556600 for leasing enquiries.