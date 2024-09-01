You Can Now Connect with Eskan Bank via Tawasul!

- Advertisement -

Eskan Bank has now joined the National Suggestions and Complaints System (Tawasul), bringing the total number of entities on the platform to 58. The move is in line with Eskan Bank’s commitment to diversifying direct communication channels with citizens and enhancing positive interaction with them.

Provided by the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA), Tawasul system and Mobile app enables direct communication of citizens and residents to submit inquiries, suggestions, and comments on a range of issues to contribute to the enhancement of public services . With the addition of the new joiner Eskan Bank, citizens can now comment on and enquire about financing services provided such as housing finance services, housing requirements, purchase financing, requirements for obtaining housing finance, new financing services, and developed financing services, among others.

Tawasul was first launched in January 2014 as a unified national platform in the Kingdom of Bahrain and underwent several enhancements over the years, including the launch of the Tawasul mobile app in 2016 and the incorporation of features such as image categorization, profile creation, the ability to offer thanks and appreciation, with ability to rank service provided and customer satisfaction surveys. It serves as a bridge between the community and governmental entities, enabling active participation and engagement in decision-making processes.

The National Suggestions and Complaints System (Tawasul) is available via bahrain.bh/Tawasul, and to download the Tawasul app from the eGovernment Apps Store bahrain.bh/apps. To receive updates on the latest news and developments, follow the iGA’s social media channels @iGAbahrain.

For more information, please visit the National Portal, bahrain.bh or , or call the Government Services Contact Center on 80008001