Young heroes’ hearts filled with joy as “Smile” brightened their celebration of Eid Al-Adha

On the occasion of Eid Al-Adha, the “Smile” initiative, a Bahrain Future Society for Youth program that provides psycho-social support to children with cancer and their parents in Bahrain, organized a heartwarming entertainment event called “The Joy of Eid.”

This event, sponsored by Algosaibi Holding Group and “Sherie Boutik,” aimed to uplift the spirits of sick children, bring joy to their hearts, and provide them with moral support during this festive occasion.

The event witnessed the enthusiastic participation of employees from the sponsors, along with dedicated volunteers from “Smile.” They joined forces to create a memorable experience for 60 children with cancer who attended the event. The children were treated to gifts, exciting competitions, and enjoyable games. The event took place at the vibrant “Up and Down” amusement park in Wadi Al-Sail complex, attracting a remarkable turnout and active engagement from the children and their families.

Mr. Sabah Abdulrahman Al-Zayani, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bahrain Future Society for Youth, expressed the commitment of the “Smile” initiative to utilize the festive season to uplift the spirits of children with cancer. The initiative aims to create an atmosphere of joy, celebration, and fun for these children, spreading happiness and optimism among them and their families. Mr. Al-Zayani highlighted that such joyful occasions present an ideal opportunity to bring happiness to this group in need of support and assistance, alleviating their suffering and pain.

Furthermore, Mr. Al-Zayani emphasized that the “Smile” initiative also strives to facilitate interaction between sick children and the community, enabling them to experience a normal life. It aims to build bridges of communication between children and the surrounding community, allowing them to feel a sense of belonging and enjoy their time during various holidays and occasions. To achieve this, the initiative organizes diverse entertainment, educational, and interactive events that cater to different age groups and health conditions.

Mr. Al-Zayani expressed gratitude to Algosaibi Holding Group and “Sherie Boutik,” for sponsoring this event. He highlighted that this collaboration exemplifies the compassionate nature of Bahraini private sector institutions and their dedication to supporting social initiatives that serve the community and enhance the quality of life for individuals in need. He acknowledged that such partnerships are instrumental in sustaining the initiative’s programs, achieving its objectives, and expanding the scope of social and humanitarian work directed towards brave children with cancer and their families.