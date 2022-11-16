Young students of determination join Forever Green campaign

- Advertisement -

The National Initiative for Agricultural Development (NIAD) offered over 150 trees and shrubs to the “Together Center for Special Education” in a ceremony held on Wednesday.

Present were NIAD Secretary-General Shaikha Maram bint Isa Al Khalifa and volunteers who enhanced the national partnership with various groups of society in particular people of determination.

During the event, and with the participation of 21 students of determination, trees were planted in the vicinity of the center.

The aim was to instill in the children of the center environmental values, reinforce passion for agriculture and trees among, and develop in them a sense of responsibility by looking after them.

Shaikha Maram expressed her great pride in the responsible awareness among those in charge of the “Together Center for Special Education” through the holding the event that has a good human impact.

She commended their tireless work to involve children of determination as active partners in building the nation, and shouldering responsibility to complete the process of nation building.

She stressed the keenness of the national initiative to continue establishing such partnerships that reflect the concepts of “Forever Green”, the national campaign for reforestation in its broadest sense, as a national environmental and cultural campaign that seeks to achieve common humanitarian goals.

“These seedlings will become a good seed planted in the home of every child of the center, which will in turn enhance environmental awareness and develop agricultural culture in them,” she said.

“This generates in them the idea of integration, acceptance, and sincere feelings of passion and belonging to this good land through this planting.”

The center’s director general Osama Ahmed Madbouly expressed delight with the NIAD initiative to include children of determination in the “forever Green” campaign and cooperate with the “Together Center for Special Education”.

“The positive attitude and engagement confirm that everyone is an integral component of the campaign and an active partner in building and uplifting the nation,” he said.

“The center has received more than 150 trees and shrubs, including guava, mango trees, mulberry, Sidr, chico, and moringa trees, provided by the Ministry of Municipalities and Agriculture in support of the national campaign for afforestation.”