If you’re looking to renew your ID card or need other services related to it, remember that there’s no need to invest time and effort into visiting government centers. The Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) has provided the option of completing essential tasks online, enabling you to conveniently access a wide range of ID card services simply by visiting the National Portal, bahrain.bh.

The eServices hosted on the National Portal allow citizens and residents to issue, renew, or replace lost or damaged identity cards. Users can also pay fees in a single transaction. The full range of services include allowing users to issue identity cards for domestic workers and children below 4 years, as well as renewing and replacing lost or damaged cards for Bahrainis and non-Bahrainis; editing and requesting status enquiries; selecting distinctive personal numbers for newborns; appointment bookings and enquiries; downloading ID card reader software for individuals and businesses; accessing information for issuing ID cards for GCC Residents; and access to other important information such as ID card fees and validity, ID card center working hours, and FAQs.

The National Online Portal also includes Family Services, which allow users to view details and carry out several types of ID card services for all family members. Accessing Family Services will require the use of an eKey.

In case of facing any issue with ID card eServices, please use Tawasul available on Bahrain.bh/apps or email us on [email protected] or contact 80008001. Due to the current situation, physical attendance to ID cards service centers will be limited, and available only in Isa Town and Mina Salman Port branches from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM, starting from Sunday 29th March until further notice.

For more information, please visit bahrain.bh.