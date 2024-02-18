Your semester at University of Bahrain is about to start Purchase your books online via bahrain.bh

- Advertisement -

Are you a University of Bahrain (UOB) student and just about to start your semester? You’ll be happy to know that you can purchase your books from the comfort of your home from the UoB Bookstore online purchases which is open until 28th May 2024! Buying online is a great way to avoid the last-minute rush, and it’s quick and easy through the National Portal, bahrain.bh.

Provided by UoB, in collaboration with the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA), the eService aims to make the process smoother and more efficient for students, ensuring they are fully prepared for the academic challenges ahead by leveraging digital technology. With just a few clicks, using your Academic ID and UOB student password, you can select your textbooks, choose your payment method, and opt for delivery or pickup at a time that suits you. You will receive an SMS and an email with all the details you need to collect your books.

The UOB’s digital services go beyond just purchasing textbooks. They encompass a comprehensive array of online tasks that support everything from admission applications and course specialization updates to payments of course fees, saving time and effort for students.

For inquiries, visit the National Suggestions and Complaints System (Tawasul) available via the National Portal, bahrain.bh, download the Tawasul app from the eGovernment Apps Store bahrain.bh/apps, or call the Government Services Contact Center on 80008001. To receive updates on the latest news and developments, follow the iGA’s social media channels @iGAbahrain.

For more information, please visit the National Portal, bahrain.bh.