Monday, August 16, 2021
    Yousif & Aysha Almoayyed Foundation Celebrates the Graduation of Students in its Scholarship Program

    Yousif & Aysha Almoayyed Foundation recently celebrated the graduation of 9 students specializing in different majors from its scholarship program in Ashrafs, Hoora.

    The graduation ceremony was attended by Salwa Almoayyed – Head of Yousif & Aysha Almoayyed Foundation, Amal Almoayyed, May Almoayyed and Maryam Alomran – Members of the Board of Directors at Yousif & Aysha Almoayyed Foundation.

    The Yousif & Aysha Almoayyed scholarship was established in 2015 to empower students to pursue their dreams by providing support to their education journey.

