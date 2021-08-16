Yousif & Aysha Almoayyed Foundation Celebrates the Graduation of Students in its Scholarship Program

Listen to this article now

Yousif & Aysha Almoayyed Foundation recently celebrated the graduation of 9 students specializing in different majors from its scholarship program in Ashrafs, Hoora.

The graduation ceremony was attended by Salwa Almoayyed – Head of Yousif & Aysha Almoayyed Foundation, Amal Almoayyed, May Almoayyed and Maryam Alomran – Members of the Board of Directors at Yousif & Aysha Almoayyed Foundation.

The Yousif & Aysha Almoayyed scholarship was established in 2015 to empower students to pursue their dreams by providing support to their education journey.