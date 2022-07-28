33.5 C
Yousif & Aysha Almoayyed Foundation Donates to Bahrain Food Bank

Yousif & Aysha Almoayyed Foundation donated recently to Bahrain Food Bank which is part of the Conserving Bounties Society goodwill activities. Bahrain Food Bank is committed to collecting and packaging the surplus food from hotels, restaurants, and consumer markets to recycle and redistribute to the people in need.

The cheque was handed by Hashim Saeed – Charity Manager at Yousif & Aysha Almoayyed Foundation, to Ahmed Al Kuwaiti – Chief Executive Officer at the Conserving Bounties Society.

