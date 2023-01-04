Yousif & Aysha Almoayyed Foundation Donates to Shaikhan Al Farsi Center

- Advertisement -
As part of their mission to reach out to the community, Yousif & Aysha Almoayyed Foundation made a financial donation to Shaikhan Al Farsi Center for Total Communication for the national day celebration and home appliances in the occasion of International Day of Disabled Persons to promote the Family Life Education.
The purpose is to strengthen individual and family life through a family perspective. The objective of Family Life Education is to enrich and improve the quality of individual and family life.
