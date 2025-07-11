Youth Affairs Minister announces launch of Youth City 2030 on July 13

Rawan bint Najeeb Tawfiqi, Minister of Youth Affairs, emphasised that the national initiative Youth City 2030 is in line with the vision of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and the directives of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister. She explained that the project reflects Bahrain’s commitment to supporting and empowering young people, recognising their important role in national development and in shaping the country’s future.

The Minister commended the efforts of His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, His Majesty the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs, in launching advanced initiatives and programmes that invest in youth skills and strengthen their contribution to different sectors. She noted that these efforts show His Highness’s belief in young people’s ability to lead and make a difference.

She announced that the 14th edition of Youth City 2030 will begin on July 13 at Exhibition World Bahrain and is organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs, in strategic partnership with the Labour Fund (Tamkeen). This year’s edition aims to increase youth participation and provide quality training opportunities to help them develop their skills and prepare for the labour market, giving them the tools to shape their future with confidence.

Minister Tawfiqi highlighted the strong partnership between the Ministry and Tamkeen, which has resulted in the development of advanced programmes over the years. She said this cooperation reflects a shared goal of investing in national talent and empowering youth as a key part of sustainable development.

This year’s edition will feature a major increase in training opportunities, based on a full review of past editions. It will offer 195 specialised training programmes across five main centres: Science and Technology, Arts and Culture, Leadership and Entrepreneurship, Media and Entertainment, and Sports and Health. A total of 5,500 training opportunities will be provided, and 84 youth-led projects will be showcased in a special space where visitors and participants can explore their ideas and innovations.

The Minister said that this edition will also feature a major step forward, with artificial intelligence technologies included in over 70% of the training programmes. This reflects the Ministry’s aim to keep up with global trends and prepare for the future of work.

She added that the Ministry, in cooperation with the Skills Bahrain initiative under Tamkeen, has formed a joint team to design training programmes based on market needs. A talent committee has also been created to evaluate participants using a scientific method to identify promising skills. She also mentioned that new programmes will focus on youth mental health, showing the Ministry’s commitment to supporting both the professional and personal well-being of youth, and helping them build a more balanced and successful future.