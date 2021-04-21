Youth and Sports Minister crowns golf champion

Sultan Abdulla Al Hakam won the Youth and Sports Affairs Ministry‘s Golf Championship.

The Minister of Youth and Sports Affairs Ayman bin Tawfiq Almoayyed presented the champion with the trophy.

In attendance were BDF Chief of Staff and Bahrain Golf Club Vice Chairman Lieutenant-General Dheyab bin Saqr Al Nuaimi and other officials.

The minister praised the role of Bahrain Golf Club chairman and other board members this sport which earned Bahrain many achievements.

He commended the wide participation of golf players in the championship praising their performance in the tournament which contributes to tapping into budding talents.

Lt-Gen. Al Nuaimi stressed the importance which, he said, represents an opportunity to enhance golf players, technical level, gain further edge and discover new talents.