Youth Empowerment Triumph

The third edition of the INJAZ Bahrain Youth Festival concluded with remarkable success, drawing 10,000 guests to The Avenues, Manama. The event featured over 700 students, 66 student companies, and 41 companies in the High School Track, as well as 25 companies in the University Track. Held under the patronage of Shaikha Hessa bint Khalifa Al Khalifa, the festival showcased a marketplace of innovative products and services of Bahraini Young Entrepreneurs from various schools and universities, creating an atmosphere of innovation and creativity for families.

INJAZ Bahrain’s annual flagship competition aims to enrich the entrepreneurial skills of Bahraini youth, showcasing their growth and remarkable achievements throughout the year.

The inauguration of the festival by Shaikha Hessa was attended by esteemed guests including Youth Affairs Ministry Youth Affair Under-Secretary Marwan Fouad Kamal, Education Ministry Education Acting Assistant Under-Secretary Ebrahim Al Bourshaid, Labour Ministry Training and Manpower Development director Essam Alalawi, INJAZ Al Arab president and chief executive Akef Aqrabawi, and INJAZ Bahrain board members.

A distinguished panel of judges including Abulrahman Al Mulla from Alba, Dr. Ahmed Bucheeri from GPIC, Mariam Rahimi from Tamkeen and Mohamed AlSayed, Accelera for the High School Track chief executive, Ammar Al Raees from bni, Shaikh Ebrahim Al Khalifa from Bapco Refining, Bassam Hatem from stc Bahrain, and Safa Sharif Co-Founder of WSI Consulting for the University Track, evaluated student companies on the first day, assessing and nominating outstanding company ideas for INJAZ Bahrain’s National Competition scheduled for April.

“The remarkable success of the festival is the culmination of weeks of relentless dedication and hard work from students, volunteers, and the INJAZ Bahrain team,” said Shaikha Hessa at the opening, which was held on the second day of the exhibition.

“Witnessing over 10,000 visitors in a span of two days is truly gratifying. The INJAZ Bahrain ,Youth Festival has not only provided a valuable platform for showcasing the next generation of Bahrain’s business leaders, innovators, and change-makers but has also highlighted the distinctive accomplishments of the kingdom’s forward-thinking minds to the public. My sincere gratitude goes out to our sponsors, board members, students, volunteers, and the entire INJAZ team for their collaborative effort that has made this festival a success.”

The strategic sponsors of the festival was Tamkeen and key supporters included The Avenues Bahrain, Alba, Bapco Refining, bni, GPIC, stc Bahrain, and WSI Consulting.

Over the years, the INJAZ Bahrain Youth Festival has served as a platform gathering innovative youth from across the kingdom to showcase their innovations, and the tradition will continue in the years to come with even more success.