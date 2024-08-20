Youth In Action

- Advertisement -

National Institute for Human Rights Launches Youth Ambassadors Initiative on International Youth Day

In a significant move to empower the youth of Bahrain, the National Institute for Human Rights (NIHR) has launched the Youth Ambassadors Initiative (YAI), coinciding with the celebration of International Youth Day (August 12). This initiative is part of a broader effort to engage young people in the promotion and protection of human rights within the digital age.

The YAI is being rolled out alongside NIHR’s active participation in the national campaign to protect children in cyberspace. It also aligns with various programmes and events organised by the Youth Affairs Ministry under the Youth City 2030 initiative. These combined efforts aim to create a safer and more inclusive digital environment for children and youth.

NIHR president Ali Ahmed Al Derazi, highlighted the initiative’s goal to enhance the role of Bahraini youth in raising awareness about human rights principles. He emphasized the importance of utilising modern technology and developing competitive skills among the youth.

“The Youth Ambassadors Initiative is designed to empower our young people through comprehensive training and workshops. These sessions will focus on the application of human rights principles in the digital age, preparing them to be future leaders and agents of change in our society,” said Mr Al Derazi.

The programme aims to provide youth with the tools and knowledge necessary to navigate and influence the digital landscape effectively. By integrating them into efforts to promote and uphold human rights, the NIHR seeks to harness the potential of young people as pivotal contributors to societal progress.

Moreover, the YAI encourages youth to engage with both international and local legislation, fostering a deeper understanding of human rights issues. This engagement is expected to inspire them to develop innovative proposals and solutions for pressing topics, thereby contributing to the national and global discourse on human rights.

The launch of the YAI marks a significant step towards empowering the next generation of leaders in Bahrain. By equipping them with the skills and knowledge to advocate for human rights, the NIHR is fostering a culture of respect, inclusivity, and proactive engagement among the youth. This initiative not only celebrates the potential of young people but also underscores their crucial role in shaping a just and equitable future.