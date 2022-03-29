Youth Minister attends Young Arab Leaders Meeting

Listen to this article now

Youth and Sports Affairs Minister Aymen bin Tawfiq Almoayyed participated in the first edition of the Young Arab Leaders Meeting held at Dubai Expo 2020.

The meeting was held coinciding with the World Government Summit to discuss prospects of developing joint Arab youth action and strategies based on the ideas, and visions of young people for the future.

The session was attended by His Highness Crown Prince of Dubai Shaikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Arab countries youth and sports ministers, youth work leaders and regional and international organizations concerned with youth empowerment.

The minister spoke in a seminar that brought together Arab ministers with a group of young people about the national and Arab youth work sector and raised questions about issues of interest to Arab youth, such as education and job opportunities.

Al Moayyed highlighted Bahrain’s experience in the youth field and the important initiatives implemented, including the youth work foundations.

He stressed on providing the youth with opportunities that contribute to upgrading their skills and projects in various fields.