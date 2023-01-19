Youth Minister honours documentary films winners

- Advertisement -

Youth Affairs Minister Rawan bint Najeeb Tawfiqi attended the closing ceremony of the documentary film competition, in the presence of US Ambassador to Bahrain, Steven Bondy.

- Advertisement -

The minister affirmed that organizing the competition in cooperation with the US embassy reflects the keenness of both sides to support Bahraini youth and advance their skills and ideas in creative filmmaking, capabilities, the high knowledge of the elements of documentaries, as well as the great passion for documenting many success stories in a modern and inspiring way.

“We fully believe in our youth talents and we will continue to empower them locally, regionally and internationally,” she said.

“We watched a number of wonderful documentaries that carry prominent messages in the film-making process, and we are very impressed with the interconnected efforts made by Bahraini youth and team work in order to produce such distinguished films.”

Minister Tawfiqi expressed her appreciation for the cooperation between the ministry and the embassy to organize the competition.

The American ambassador expressed his pleasure of the partnership in launching such programs.

The closing ceremony began with the screening of the three films (Girls of Gold), (Sea) and (With Passion). Then, the minister and the ambassador distributed the awards to the winners, which were as follows: Best Film Producer (Girls of Gold), the best movie narration (Girls of Gold), the best movie editing (With Passion), the best movie soundtrack (Sea), the award for best cinematography (With Passion), and the best film directing (With Passion).