Youth Minister participates in RewirEd summit

Listen to this article now

Minister of Youth and Sport Affairs, Ayman bin Tawfeeq Al-Moayed participated in the RewirEd education summit which is being held by Dubai Cares, in partnership with Expo 2020 Dubai and in close coordination with the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC).

- Advertisement -

The Minister of Youth and Sport Affairs took part in the event as a keynote speaker.

He delivered a speech in a session titled “the Future of the Workforce and Solutions to accelerate Change”.

During the session, in which an elite of officials and interested people participated, discussions focused on how the educational systems can integrate the required skills to groom the youth for the future.

Being held at the Dubai Exhibition Centre at Expo 2020 Dubai, the first day of the RewirEd summit saw in-person participation of more than 1500 persons from 60 countries across the world.

Discussions focused on the reasons which necessitate developing the educational systems to guarantee better opportunities for the youth.