Youth ministry, Flat6Labs support Bahraini initiatives

Youth and Sports Affairs Minister Ayman bin Tawfiq Al Moayyed and Hope Fund’s Board of Directors Chairman met Flat6Labs Board of Directors Chairman Sabah Al Moayyed.

The meeting highlighted the minister’s aims to build partnerships with various parties that contribute to providing opportunities for young investors, entrepreneurs, and emerging companies to develop their projects through distinguished programs that contribute to stimulating the growth of youth projects.

The minister stressed that the cooperation between Hope Fund and Flat6Labs will contribute to the support of the Bahraini youth and emerging companies, while enabling them to launch their projects and develop them on a regional and global scale.

“We are pleased to cooperate with the Ministry of Youth and Sports Affairs and Hope Fund to provide investment opportunities in the early and initial stages for startups owned by Bahraini youth, which will support and develop their projects and accelerate their growth based on scientific basis,” Flat6Labs Board of Directors Chairman said.