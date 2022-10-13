Youth Ministry, Huawei Bahrain discuss cooperation

- Advertisement -

Youth and Sports Affairs Minister Ayman bin Tawfiq Almoayyed received Huawei Bahrain Managing Director Haiyun Li Eric.



The meeting discussed cooperation between the ministry and the company to support the youth sector and review the technological services provided by Huawei.

The minister affirmed that the Kingdom’s efforts to develop in the technological field through partnerships with various international companies with the aim to prepare a generation of Bahraini youth able to boost the technological work system in Bahrain.



He praised Huawei’s keenness to enhance its activities in the field of information and technology in the Kingdom and stressed the importance of cooperation between to organize more youth events and provide training opportunities.