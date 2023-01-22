Youth Ministry, UAE Tolerance Ministry organise course

- Advertisement -

The Youth Affairs Ministry has organised a course themed “Fusan Al-Tasamuh” (Knights of Tolerance), in partnership with the UAE Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence, within the framework of the solid cooperation between the two brotherly countries in the field of youth.

- Advertisement -

Held at the Muharraq Model Youth Centre, the course aims to highlight the efforts of the Kingdom to promote the values of belonging, loyalty, tolerance and coexistence among all, in addition to reviewing the experience of the United Arab Emirates, represented by the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence, in promoting the concept of tolerance and its importance as a way of life.

It also aims to introduce key information about the six keys to a tolerant personality to the participants.

The course, presented by Rashid Ibrahim Al-Mutawa Al-Nuaimi, Advisor for Strategic Planning and Corporate Performance Management in the UAE, focused on promoting the concept of tolerance and its importance in society, and the six keys to a tolerant personality, namely: empathy, acquaintance, dialogue, conflict resolution, flexibility, and teamwork spirit.

He affirmed that the six keys contribute to granting all segments of society a positive energy that would contribute to spreading the values of tolerance and peaceful coexistence, among individuals in families, governmental, local, private and private institutions, and in local communities.

The acquisition of the qualities of a tolerant personality qualify individuals to be knights of tolerance in the work environment and society, as they enable them to unleash their capabilities to innovate and lead initiatives that promote the values of human fraternity, he said.

Al-Nuaimi expressed thanks and appreciation to the Youth Affairs Ministry for organising the course in which participants, representing public and private institutions, contributed positively.

He added that the course would enhance the role of the participants in spreading the principles and concepts of tolerance.