Zain Bahrain announces ‘Stay at Home’ campaign

Zain Bahrain, a leading telecoms operator in the Kingdom, has recently introduced a new campaign ‘Stay at Home’ aimed at encouraging customers to utilize their time at home to participate in multiple activities through social connectivity during the holy month of Ramadan. This initiative aims to support the government’s directives to encourage citizens to stay at home and practice proper social distance protocols in the wake of COVID-19.

Zain Bahrain’s ‘Stay at Home’ campaign is in cooperation with Flat6Labs Bahrain, a regional start-up accelerator program that fosters and invests in passionate entrepreneurs. The campaign will boost and support innovative local start-ups in Bahrain as part of Zain’s ongoing efforts to give back to the Bahraini community through corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

The new campaign will unveil a series of different activities through social connectivity by covering four categories; food, education, health, and exercise every Tuesday of the week during Ramadan starting 28 April to 19 May 2020.

Each week, Zain Bahrain customers will have the opportunity to enjoy exclusive promotions with selective start-ups such as Akalati, TELP, Tamaraan, and Doctori. It will encourage all the community to stay connected, active, and healthy while playing a crucial role in raising awareness of staying home and keeping everyone inspired and safe.

Ryaan Sharif, Managing Director of Flat6Labs Bahrain, said: “We always strive to find innovation among the start-ups we invest in, and these challenging times have pushed our entrepreneurs to think outside the box and adapt to new market demands which involve offering products and services that are accessible to the public from the safety of their homes. The Stay at Home campaign is an important initiative that raises awareness and allows people to learn more about utilizing digital platforms that serve the core basics of their daily lives, which include F&B, Education, Fitness, and Health Services.”

Abdulla Al Khalifa, Zain Bahrain Director of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations, said: “Zain Bahrain is committed to delivering and executing various initiatives that are in line with its long-term CSR strategies to support the local community and innovative start-ups. Stay at Home campaign aims to encourage the community to stay home while enjoying special promotions to keep them safe and healthy through empowering the entrepreneurial community during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Zain Bahrain has been making a considerable effort to make staying at home comfortable for everyone. It will continue to reinforce the importance of staying at home in line with the strict restrictions on movement put in place by the government directives.

For more information on the campaign, please follow Zain Bahrain’s social platforms.