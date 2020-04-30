Thursday, April 30, 2020
Zain Stay at Home Campaign

Zain Bahrain announces ‘Stay at Home’ campaign

Zain Bahrain, a leading telecoms operator in the Kingdom, has recently introduced a new campaign ‘Stay at Home’ aimed at encouraging customers to utilize their time at home to participate in multiple activities through social connectivity during the holy month of Ramadan. This initiative aims to support the government’s directives to encourage citizens to stay at home and practice proper social distance protocols in the wake of COVID-19.

Zain Bahrain’s ‘Stay at Home’ campaign is in cooperation with Flat6Labs Bahrain, a regional start-up accelerator program that fosters and invests in passionate entrepreneurs. The campaign will boost and support innovative local start-ups in Bahrain as part of Zain’s ongoing efforts to give back to the Bahraini community through corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

The new campaign will unveil a series of different activities through social connectivity by covering four categories; food, education, health, and exercise every Tuesday of the week during Ramadan starting 28 April to 19 May 2020.

Each week, Zain Bahrain customers will have the opportunity to enjoy exclusive promotions with selective start-ups such as Akalati, TELP, Tamaraan, and Doctori. It will encourage all the community to stay connected, active, and healthy while playing a crucial role in raising awareness of staying home and keeping everyone inspired and safe.

Ryaan Sharif, Managing Director of Flat6Labs Bahrain, said: “We always strive to find innovation among the start-ups we invest in, and these challenging times have pushed our entrepreneurs to think outside the box and adapt to new market demands which involve offering products and services that are accessible to the public from the safety of their homes. The Stay at Home campaign is an important initiative that raises awareness and allows people to learn more about utilizing digital platforms that serve the core basics of their daily lives, which include F&B, Education, Fitness, and Health Services.”

Abdulla Al Khalifa, Zain Bahrain Director of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations, said: “Zain Bahrain is committed to delivering and executing various initiatives that are in line with its long-term CSR strategies to support the local community and innovative start-ups. Stay at Home campaign aims to encourage the community to stay home while enjoying special promotions to keep them safe and healthy through empowering the entrepreneurial community during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Zain Bahrain has been making a considerable effort to make staying at home comfortable for everyone. It will continue to reinforce the importance of staying at home in line with the strict restrictions on movement put in place by the government directives.

For more information on the campaign, please follow Zain Bahrain’s social platforms.

Previous articleTakeaway box for the Flavors of Ramadan from The Diplomat Radisson Blu Hotel, Residence & Spa
Next articleYousif & Aysha Almoayyed Charity Makes its Annual Ramadan Donation

RELATED ARTICLES

PR This Week

Yousif & Aysha Almoayyed Charity Makes its Annual Ramadan Donation

Yousif & Aysha Almoayyed Charity made a financial donation recently worth BD 20,000 to all charitable societies and families in Bahrain. Yousif & Aysha Almoayyed...
Read more
PR This Week

Takeaway box for the Flavors of Ramadan from The Diplomat Radisson Blu Hotel, Residence & Spa

The Diplomat Radisson Blu Hotel Residence & Spa welcomes the holy month of Ramadan with a unique blend of authentic cuisines passionately curated by...
Read more
PR This Week

Avaya Brings Easy-to-Deploy Remote Working to Bahrain with Launch of Avaya Spaces Collaboration App

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA) has launched Avaya Spaces, the cloud meeting and collaboration app, in Bahrain, and is offering free 60-day access to...
Read more
PR This Week

ICTGC Discusses IT Purchasing Criteria via Microsoft Teams

The Information and Communication Technology Governance Committee (ICTGC) held its 34th meeting, chaired by Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) Chief Executive, Mohammed Ali Al...
Read more
PR This Week

With the start of Ramadan, UNHCR calls for support with Every Gift Counts campaign

Millions of people who fled wars and violence are among those around the world preparing to observe the holy month of Ramadan, under the...
Read more
PR This Week

The American University of Bahrain (AUBH) forming an academic partnership with California State University, Northridge (CSUN)

The American University of Bahrain (AUBH), the first purpose-built American-style university in the Kingdom of Bahrain, is excited to announce its pursuit of an...
Read more

MOST READ

Discipline Makes a Nation Great by Dhananjay Mahadev Datar

Entrepreneurial Journey
It is very astonishing that though the world is under the clutches of a pandemic, it is fighting for its survival. But, some adamant...
Read more
PR This Week

Mall of Dilmunia Announces the Opening of Tamimi Markets

Mall of Dilmunia, developed by Dilmunia Mall Development Company, recently announced the opening of Tamimi Markets and Nature’s Market’s first joint branch in the...
PR This Week

With the start of Ramadan, UNHCR calls for support with Every Gift Counts campaign

Millions of people who fled wars and violence are among those around the world preparing to observe the holy month of Ramadan, under the...
Inside Bahrain

Police Directorates promote public social distancing

Police Directorates have taken various law enforcement procedures, including social distancing, to ensure the safety of citizens and residents from coronavirus. The Muharraq Governorate Police...
PR This Week

NBB supports 4,000 Migrant Workers

As part of its efforts to lend a helping hand to those affected by the Coronavirus (COVID-19), the National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) has...
PR This Week

Batelco Continues Sponsorship of Brinc MENA to Accelerate Innovation and Entrepreneurship in Bahrain

Batelco proudly announces the renewal of the sponsorship of the Brinc Batelco IoT Hub for a further three years. Brinc Batelco, located in Manama,...
Sports This Week

Saudi launches Global Charity Tournament: Gamers without Borders

The Saudi Arabian Federation for Electronic and Intellectual Sports (SAFEIS) is set to organize "Gamers without Borders" tournament which brings together an elite of...
Inside Bahrain

iGA Launches Ramadan eMajlis

The Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) announced its first ever virtual Ramadan ‘eMajlis’, to be held via video conferencing technology on Wednesday, 29th April...
iGA

You Can Now Get Contact Tracing Notification on “BeAware Bahrain” App

The “BeAware Bahrain” app now started allowing users to receive Coronavirus (COVID-19) contact tracing notifications. Whenever a user may have come in contact with...
PR This Week

The American University of Bahrain (AUBH) forming an academic partnership with California State University, Northridge (CSUN)

The American University of Bahrain (AUBH), the first purpose-built American-style university in the Kingdom of Bahrain, is excited to announce its pursuit of an...
PR This Week

Zain Bahrain announces ‘Stay at Home’ campaign

Zain Bahrain, a leading telecoms operator in the Kingdom, has recently introduced a new campaign 'Stay at Home' aimed at encouraging customers to utilize...
PR This Week

ICTGC Discusses IT Purchasing Criteria via Microsoft Teams

The Information and Communication Technology Governance Committee (ICTGC) held its 34th meeting, chaired by Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) Chief Executive, Mohammed Ali Al...
PR This Week

Silah Gulf Donates USD50,000 to ‘Feena Khair’ Campaign

Bahrain’s leading Outsourcing Customer Service Provider, Silah Gulf announced a USD50,000 donation to the “Feena Khair” campaign led by His Majesty the King’s Representative...
Tech

Streamline your document management processes with KOMI Doc

At Konica Minolta, we develop and deliver the intuitive and highly secured content management solutions that enable the mobile and remote workers to collaborate...
iGA

Bahrain exports BD579 Million Worth of Products of National Origins during Q1 2020

The Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) issued its foreign trade report of first quarter 2020, encompassing data on the balance of trade, imports, exports...
© GO ALIVE MEDIA
MORE STORIES
Yousif & Aysha Almoayyed Donation

Yousif & Aysha Almoayyed Charity Makes its Annual Ramadan Donation

Ramadan TakeAway box by Diplomat Radisson Blu

Takeaway box for the Flavors of Ramadan from The Diplomat Radisson...

Police Directorate Enforce Social Distancing

Police Directorates promote public social distancing

Avaya Spaces

Avaya Brings Easy-to-Deploy Remote Working to Bahrain with Launch of Avaya...