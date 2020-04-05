Zain Bahrain Be Safe Initiative

Zain Bahrain, a leading telecoms operator in the Kingdom, has introduced Be Safe initiative to encourage customers to utilise all Zain digital channels to complete their services in a secure manner from the comfort of their homes; keeping in line with the government directives to encourage citizens to stay at home and be safe during the current COVID-19 situation.

Zain Bahrain customers can complete all their services now through Zain digital channels which include Zain App, Zain E-shop portal www.eshop.bh.zain.com, telesales team contact on 36107555 and Zain Smart Branch which is available in 10 different locations at Bahrain.

The digital channels will enable customers to complete various services at their own convince such as, replacing SIM cards, renewing their post-paid plans, signing up for new plans and paying their bills. Customers will also be able to view, and purchase Zain Bahrain latest available devices and it will be delivered straight to them for free through Zain Bahrain express 24hours delivery services.

Furthermore, customers can have 24/7 access connecting instantly using Zain live chat through the zBot interactive channel which offers customers a range of automated services as well.

During this challenging period, Zain Bahrain has taken many steps to ensure that its network, services and teams are well equipped to support all its customers to stay connected, stay home, and be safe.