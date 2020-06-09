Tuesday, June 9, 2020
Wherever you are let us stay connected

Zain Bahrain introduces ‘wherever you are let us stay connected’ campaign

Zain Bahrain, a leading telecoms operator in the Kingdom, has introduced a smart working system campaign under the title of ‘wherever you are let us stay connected,’ as part of its support measures to stay connected and engaged with their employees during the current COVID-19 novel coronavirus outbreak.

The new campaign reflects the relentless energy and people-centric culture of Zain Bahrain by focusing on engaging the employees daily, recognizing their hard work, wellbeing, and development since the majority of the employees are working from home remotely under the business continuity plan.

The company has replaced face to face business updates, meetings, and seminars with virtual conferences and workshops as part of the campaign. It has also introduced virtual activities to get the employees engaged and connected, such as Thursday weekly ChitChats, also has been maintaining the employee’s recognition and accomplishments through virtual platforms and hearing from employees’ best practices when it comes to working from home

In addition to the above, Zain Bahrain has continued hosting weekly engaging virtual sessions. The sessions focus on the employee’s wellbeing and development during this challenging period, encouraging employees to be mentally and physically well, healthy, active, have a good self-care routine, and to have a positive stress-free working environment at home. The weekly wellbeing sessions are hosted by Dr. Nabeel Taha, Dr. Majdi Obaid, Coach Hamad AlSaad, Amira Nawar -Mental Health Specialist – through Zain Talks and one of Zain Bahrain’s internal talents Coach Khaled Yusuf, Zain Bahrain Digital Sales Team Leader.

Dana Bukhammas, Director of Human Resources at Zain Bahrain, said, “We are all learning together how to work, connect and stay productive under the current circumstances by engaging our employees and asking for their feedback in a periodic basis is the key to our initiative. Zain Bahrain ‘wherever you are let us stay connected’ campaign aims to develop a holistic framework in place to support Zain’s employee’s safety, physical and mental health, and to ensure that all the line managers have the ongoing guidance needed to support their teams daily. Good health and wellbeing are the core enablers of Zain’s employee engagement performance and development.”

Those support measures were implemented to ensure the wellbeing of Zain Bahrain employees in support of the actions taken by the leadership of the Kingdom.

