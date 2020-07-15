Thursday, July 16, 2020
Zain Bahrain ROI Institute Award 2019

Zain Bahrain Joins Global Zone and Manama-IX to Support its Digital Transformation Strategy

Zain Bahrain, the leading telecom operator in the Kingdom, has recently joined “Global Zone”, the carrier-neutral transit zone in Bahrain, to support its digital growth and transformation strategy.

With Zain’s presence in “Global Zone” and “MANAMA-IX”, the Bahrain based carrier-neutral Internet Exchange, Zain will be adding a new local Internet Exchange to a list of 10 IX’s across the region and the globe where Zain has peering and connectivity services within. Zain Global Network extends from Singapore at the East till the United States at the West, covering 16 countries with more than 33 Points-of-Presence (POPs) and connected through 18 submarine and terrestrial cable systems. Zain Global Network enables its business customers to enjoy a comprehensive suite of digital and network solutions within Bahrain and across the globe.

“Global Zone” and “MANAMA-IX” provide interconnection and peering services for the global ISPs, Cloud and Content providers locally within the Kingdom. Where Zain will be able to deliver cost effective, high speed and low latency cloud services through “AWS” and “MS Azure”

This move comes under Zain Bahrain’s strategy to drive digitalization throughout the Kingdom and enhance Zain Global Network performance and reachability. Whereas, Zain Global Network aims to support the development of the Kingdom’s digital economy and attract leading ICT players by enabling them to meet and exchange data in a robust, sustainable and secured ecosystem.

