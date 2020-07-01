Zain Bahrain launches 5G commercial services

Zain Bahrain, a leading telecom operator in the Kingdom, is taking a further step in offering the latest technologies through officially launching its 5G commercial services.

The new 5G commercial network will enable customers to benefit from super high-speed data and unleashes highly connected technologies trends such as virtual reality, augmented reality, and the internet of things (IoT).

Partnering with Ericsson, Zain has previously completed 5G network trials successfully with selected customers, allowing them to access and experience Zain 5G superfast home broadband.

As 5G becomes mainstream; Zain Bahrain will continue its dedication to transforming industries and enhancing people’s digital lives through exploring new use cases and capturing new revenue streams by addressing industry digitalization.

Zain will be expanding 5G coverage across the Kingdom throughout 2020 and will continue to grow the 5G network in 2021 and beyond. Furthermore, the operator is also modernizing and expanding its 4G LTE network for an unprecedented mobile experience on both 5G and 4G devices.

Zain Bahrain CEO, Duncan Howard said, “Zain Bahrain’s 5G launch demonstrates our continuous commitment in investing in digitalization and the latest technologies for the benefit of our customers and playing our key role in the Kingdom’s Economic Vision 2030. Our dynamic partnership with Ericsson has made advanced 5G services a reality for Zain customers.”

Howard added, “As we expand our 5G network, we will open new user experiences and accelerate innovation with superior 5G, offering high data speeds, extremely low latency, and ultra-high reliability.”

Fadi Pharaon, President of Ericsson Middle East and Africa, said: “We continue to work closely with Zain to expand the strategic partnership between our companies and support the commercial rollout of 5G across Bahrain. This announcement cements Ericsson’s 5G leadership in the region. It endorses our global leadership as we continue to switch on this era-defining technology around the world to drive the Internet of Things (IoT), Industry 4.0., digitalized society, and incredible new mobile broadband experiences.”

This commercial launch in the Kingdom follows the launch of 5G services in Zain Kuwait and Zain KSA. Zain Bahrain will continue to enhance its services and launch innovative offerings that guarantee customer satisfaction.