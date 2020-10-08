Friday, October 9, 2020
Aswat

Zain Bahrain launches Aswat, a platform sponsoring various Speakers’ Podcasts

Zain Bahrain, a leading telecommunications operator in the Kingdom today launched ‘Aswat’, a platform dedicated to sponsoring speakers’ podcasts focusing on different topics of interest. The sponsorship initiative has been launched to be in line with community-related initiatives and is part of Zain Bahrain’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities in line with UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). With the tagline, ‘Diverse Speakers, Enriching ideas’, Zain Bahrain’s Aswat is a podcast sponsorship program aiming to reach likeminded people and mobile users with a growing library of audio content.

Aswat will debut its sponsorship of podcast series with prominent Environmental activist Haya Al Doseri from Green Sprouts, – Bahrain. Green Sprouts is the first Arabic language environmental podcast in the region to spread environmental awareness and discuss scientific and social topics that will help improve lives.

The Green Sprouts podcast focuses on environmental concerns and offer probable solutions provided by experts who are hosted regularly. It is also a space where people can share their eco-friendly practices and ideas which will inspire the listeners and help make the planet Earth a better place to live for all. The podcast will be available on Soundcloud, YouTube, and other podcasting applications.

Sheikh Abdulla Bin Khalid Al Khalifa, Director, Communications & Investor Relations at Zain Bahrain said: “Many people, especially on-the-go millennials have embraced podcasts and we have realized there is an appetite for the same in the region. As a way of giving back to the community and as part of Zain Bahrain’s commitment to the SDG goals, we felt the need to sponsoring speakers’ podcasts with powerful stories that educate, inform and inspire. Our teams are constantly working on new ideas to provide unique content and services to our customers. With the launch of Aswat, we will reach our audience in different ways. Under the umbrella, we will partner with aspiring local and regional podcasters who cover meaningful topics and we are optimistic that the listeners will greatly benefit from it.”

Zain Bahrain is a signatory to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and always seeks to support the SDGs across its business. The company has continuously focused on initiatives towards Education and training with a concentration on youth development and empowerment, fostering the process of progress and change in the Kingdom and its future prosperity as outlined in the leadership Vision 2030.

