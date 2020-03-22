As a part of its commitment towards social responsibility in complementing the national efforts, Zain Bahrain, a leading telecoms operator in the Kingdom, took a lead on Friday Mar 13th and launched a free internet access for online educational platforms to help students maintain their education continuity, due to the respiratory outbreak illness by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The free access will be given to home broadband and fiber customers only, where data will not be deducted from their monthly broadband packages until March 29th 2020. This initiative comes in line with Zain continuous efforts to support the local community during an international outbreak.

Zain Bahrain will provide all students with free access to selected educational platforms, which include: Google Classroom, Google Hangout, Microsoft Team and University of Bahrain Black Board. The free access will also cover https://www.edunet.bh/ , as well as eduNET.BH App.