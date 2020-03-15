Zain Bahrain Receives Capital Governorate Volunteering Award

Zain Bahrain, a leading telecoms operator in the Kingdom, has received Capital Governate Volunteering Award on Sunday, 16th February. The award was presented to Zain Bahrain Director of Communications & Investor Relations, Abdulla Khaled Al Khalifa at the Gulf Hotel.

Capital Governorate Volunteering Award recognized Zain Bahrain volunteering initiatives for 2019. Due to the company believe in giving back to the community and making a difference by giving people an experience they might not have access to and supporting worthwhile causes. In doing so, Zain Bahrain hope the impact of their charitable work and initiatives will always be recognized by future leaders and mentors who make a point to continue building on the legacy of community involvement for years to come in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Zain Bahrain Initiatives

Part of that initiatives and recognition involves Zain Bahrain Ramadan Giving Initiative. Zain Bahrain employees have provided home-delivered Ramadan groceries and Iftar to needy people in Bahrain. Making lives easier during the Holy Month. This initiative aligns with Zain Bahrain values towards giving back to the community. Encouraging Zain Bahrain employees to work with the local community and to contribute to the growth and wellbeing of society.

Another initiative is Zain Bahrain employee’s visitation to UCO Parents Care Center. The employees joined the center’s guests for breakfast. They presented them with gifts. Learning about the values the center and its entertainment programs have in the lives of its elderly guests.

2019, Zain Bahrain has also launched “We Able”. It is a strategic direction towards an inclusive diversity culture. Aiming to build a diverse workplace to ensure the inclusion of disabled people in mainstream services and activities. Such as development and society involvement. It also highlights the benefits of a diverse workforce. Where people with disabilities are fully included and increase employer’s knowledge on how to make the workplace more accessible for disabled people. Creating an impact in the society, lead a way for other employers to follow, improve the lives of disabled employees and inspire the society to change.

Zain Bahrain has completed 1,400 hours for the past two years between 2018 and 2019, those hours are collective efforts by Zain employees through an organized monthly stream initiatives which comes under “Giving Back to Community”, making the employees more responsible citizens towards the society and environment