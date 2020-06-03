Wednesday, June 3, 2020
Zain Bahrain ROI Institute Award 2019

Zain Bahrain wins the ROI Institute’s Best Published Case Study 2019 Award

Zain Bahrain, a leading telecoms operator in the Kingdom, has recently won the ROI Institute‘s best-published case study 2019 Award for a study aiming at measuring the ROI of its Coaching Culture Institutionalization Project.

In 2013, Zain Bahrain was witnessing a decrease in the Employee Engagement Index, and to invert the negative trend the company decided to design and launch an Institutionalization of a coaching culture initiative, making Zain Bahrain a pioneer in the Kingdom for such a kind of project.

The Awarded study enabled Zain Bahrain to appraise also both the tangible and intangible benefits obtained from the coaching culture project. Among the intangible benefits, the company observed: Increased enthusiasm, increased mutual respect and understanding, higher appreciation and trust, higher knowledge sharing, and role-modelling among employees, just to name a few. While the tangible benefits of the project were found in the higher productivity, lower turn-over and drastic increase (19%) in the Employees’ Engagement index that an external company surveys for Zain Bahrain yearly.

Zain Bahrain coaching culture project also contributed to let Zain Bahrain win other awards in 2015 and 2017 from Bahrain Ministry of Labour and Social Development as the best employer for the development of its employees.

Frédéric Patricelli, Human Resources Organization Development Manager at Zain Bahrain, commented, “Coaching and mentoring are essential levers to develop people and are the drivers for cultural change. One of the winning strategies of successful companies is more and more to institutionalize a coaching culture.”

He added, “The coaching culture institutionalization project at Zain Bahrain proved very beneficial impact on the Employee Engagement index that reached 80% last year, and by applying the ROI Methodology proved to be also financially convenient as the ROI related to the overall project was 456% .”

The ROI Institute’s award program recognizes exemplary practices in the application of the ROI Methodology every year and honors individuals and companies for their outstanding work in ROI measurements and evaluations.

Zain Bahrain has been actively engaging and retaining talents through its coaching culture, and delivered coaching to 80 percent of its employees at all levels with significant impacts on productivity, excellence, and employee’s loyalty.

Previous articleHH Southern Governor visits Khalifa Town; meets citizens virtually
Next articlestc Bahrain partners with Bahrain City Centre Towers, the highest residential towers in Seef District

RELATED ARTICLES

PR This Week

stc Bahrain partners with Bahrain City Centre Towers, the highest residential towers in Seef District

Offering integrated ICT solutions to equip businesses with next-generation technologies, stc Bahrain has partnered with Bahrain City Centre Towers in the Seef District. Under...
Read more
PR This Week

‘RCM’ Celebrates Eid with ‘Special Olympics Bahrain’

Reaffirming on its unwavering support to charitable centers and initiatives in the Kingdom of Bahraini, and out of its keenness to share the joy...
Read more
PR This Week

Bahrain India Society participates in the combat against COVID-19

The Board of Directors of Bahrain India Society participated in the combat against the coronavirus. Under the eminent  leadership of His Majesty the King, His...
Read more
PR This Week

INJAZ Bahrain offers educational programs online amid Covid-19 outbreak

INJAZ Bahrain has recently launched a series of programs online, in response to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in Bahrain. The online programs,...
Read more
PR This Week

HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad praises “Al-Sariya” Quiz Show success

HM the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs, National Security Advisor and Supreme Council for Youth and Sports (SCYS) Chairman His Highness...
Read more
PR This Week

Gulf Air Resumes Flights from Pakistan

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, confirms the return of operations out of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan starting from...
Read more

MOST READ

‘RCM’ Celebrates Eid with ‘Special Olympics Bahrain’

PR This Week
Reaffirming on its unwavering support to charitable centers and initiatives in the Kingdom of Bahraini, and out of its keenness to share the joy...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

Labour Ministry launches electronic employment service

The Labour and Social Development Ministry has announced the launch of the electronic employment procedures as of Monday, noting that job-seekers are now provided...
Inside Bahrain

Royal Humanitarian Foundation launches new charity initiative

A charity initiative aimed at supporting Bahraini citizens and families and other needy people affected by COVID-19 has been unveiled. The Royal Humanitarian Foundation (RHF)...
PR This Week

INJAZ Bahrain offers educational programs online amid Covid-19 outbreak

INJAZ Bahrain has recently launched a series of programs online, in response to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in Bahrain. The online programs,...
PR This Week

Gulf Air imports more than 80 tons of medical supplies in May

In response to national COVID-19 mitigation efforts, Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, has successfully imported 82 tons of medical...
PR This Week

Babasons Replaces their Fleet with New Maxus V80 Vehicles

Motorcity, the exclusive distributor of Maxus vehicles in Bahrain has delivered a fleet of five Maxus V80 vehicles to Babasons, a leading supermarket chain...
Inside Bahrain

Minister highlights Bahrain’s efforts to fight smoking, preserve public health

Health Minister, Faeqa bint Said Al-Saleh, has said that the World No Tobacco Day provides an opportunity for Bahrain to promote social awareness on...
PR This Week

stc Bahrain partners with Bahrain City Centre Towers, the highest residential towers in Seef District

Offering integrated ICT solutions to equip businesses with next-generation technologies, stc Bahrain has partnered with Bahrain City Centre Towers in the Seef District. Under...
Inside Bahrain

Information Minister hails HH Shaikh Nasser’s support to the media

Information Affairs Minister Ali bin Mohammed Al-Romaihi paid tribute to HM the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs, National Security Advisor and...
PR This Week

HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad praises “Al-Sariya” Quiz Show success

HM the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs, National Security Advisor and Supreme Council for Youth and Sports (SCYS) Chairman His Highness...
PR This Week

Bahrain India Society participates in the combat against COVID-19

The Board of Directors of Bahrain India Society participated in the combat against the coronavirus. Under the eminent  leadership of His Majesty the King, His...
Inside Bahrain

HH Southern Governor visits Khalifa Town; meets citizens virtually

Southern Governor, His Highness Shaikh Khalifa bin Ali bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, today paid a field visit to Khalifa Town, in the presence of...
Sports This Week

HM King’s directives to honour sports icon praised by Youth Minister

Youth and Sports Affairs Minister, Ayman bin Tawfiq Al-Moayyad, has lauded His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa’s directives to rename the three...
Inside Bahrain

Justice Minister stresses compliance to precautionary measures

Justice, Islamic Affairs and Endowments Minister Shaikh Khalid bin Ali Khalifa stressed the necessity of performing the Friday prayers in accordance with the mandatory...
Inside Bahrain

Bahrain’s Visionary Implementation of Robots to Combat COVID-19

As a visionary step, Bahrain has introduced robots for the assistance of COVID-19 patients. H.E Fatima A.Wahid Al Ahmed Assistant Undersecretary for Resources and...
© GO ALIVE MEDIA
MORE STORIES
stc Bahrain partners with Bahrain City Centre Towers

stc Bahrain partners with Bahrain City Centre Towers, the highest residential...

Southern Governor visits Khalifa Town virtually

HH Southern Governor visits Khalifa Town; meets citizens virtually

SCH president: Bahrain combats pandemic successfully

Bahrain will overcome coronavirus pandemic successfully says SCH President

Work more, Talk less

Work More, Talk Less by Dhananjay Mahadev Datar