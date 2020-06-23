Wednesday, June 24, 2020
Zain digital partner of MITEF Startup Comp 2020 pic

Zain partners MITEF Pan Arab to hold ‘Virtual’ Startup Competition

Zain Group, a leading mobile telecom innovator in eight markets across the Middle East and Africa confirms its digital partnership of the 2020 edition of the highly impactful MIT Enterprise Forum (MITEF) Pan Arab Startup Competition. This year’s collaboration represents the sixth consecutive year Zain has partnered the region’s leading startup competition, which has produced numerous successful ventures over the years.

Undeterred by logistical challenges raised by the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, rather than cancel this year’s competition, the decision was taken to host it in a virtual setting. The MITEF Pan Arab Startup Competition has seen over 4,000 applications this year, with Zain joining other distinguished organizations including Community Jameel (Main Partner) and King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (Innovation Partner) in partnering the competition this year.

The MITEF Pan Arab Startup Competition is an annual event designed to empower entrepreneurs and foster an eco-system of innovation and entrepreneurship across the Arab region. The conference and competition pits entrepreneurs in three tracks: Ideas, Startups and Social Entrepreneurship. Winning teams are in the running to participate in prize money and equity-free funding, and are set to also benefit from a range of other activities including top tier training, mentorship, coaching, media exposure and networking opportunities.

In total, 53 semi-finalist teams across the three tracks are through to the semi-finals of the competition (16 semi-finalists in the Ideas track, 21 in the startups track, and 16 in the Social Entrepreneurship track). This year, the semi-finalists hail from Saudi Arabia (nine participants) Egypt (nine), Jordan (seven), Lebanon (six), Bahrain (four), UAE (four), Tunisia (three), Palestine (two), Morocco (two), and one semi-finalist from Algeria, Germany, Luxembourg, Qatar, Syria, Turkey and the UK, respectively.

Zain has been partnering this competition over the years on the firm belief that today’s innovators are tomorrow’s differentiators. Zain’s management is impressed by the high caliber of entries from across three continents in this year’s competition and expect the virtual nature of proceedings will result in a truly inspiring international event.

Maya Rahal, Managing Director of MITEF Pan Arab said, “We all are truly excited about the opportunity to collaborate with Zain Group for our first all-digital competition. It is through such partnerships with transformational players in the digital ecosystem that we can overcome the challenges presented by the ongoing pandemic. In times such as these, we are only as strong as the entities we cooperate with, and we are proud to have established lanes of synergy over the course of 13 years organizing the MITEF Arab Startup Competition. I want to take this opportunity to invite everyone to join our upcoming virtual conference on June 24, which will mark a turning point in all our future programs and initiatives.”

Included in the semifinalists are six winners from Zain Jordan’s ‘Zain Al-Mubadara’ competition, with the main industries that most of the 53 semifinalists are operating in are Education Technology, Consumer Services and Productivity Apps, Digital Technologies, and Construction/Engineering.

The virtual competition will see all semi-finalist teams face a panel of judges remotely, to pitch and answer any questions about their business models, value propositions, and growth plans. All teams will also receive an intensive remote training session organized by King Abdullah University of Science & Technology.

For more information on the MIT Enterprise Forum Arab Startup Competition, please visit www.mitarabcompetition.com . The Virtual Conference & Awards Ceremony will be held on Wednesday, 24 June, 2020.

Previous articleBahrain International Airport implements new safety measures
Next articleBahrain exports BD176 Million Worth of Products of National Origins during MAY 2020

RELATED ARTICLES

PR This Week

Batelco Announces Participation in the AWS Marketplace CPPO

Batelco, the leading digital solutions provider in Bahrain has announced its role as a Consulting Partner with Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace, the fast-growing...
Read more
PR This Week

stc Bahrain awards a brand-new BMW X1 20i to the winner of Recharge & WIN campaign

stc Bahrain awarded Farheen Begum a brand-new BMW X1 20i as part of its recently concluded, Recharge & WIN campaign. Acknowledging customer support and rewarding...
Read more
PR This Week

CrediMax MaxWallet and BenefitPay Partnership Agreement with Lulu Hypermarkets

CrediMax and BENEFIT announced the roll out of their Digital Wallets acceptance, “MaxWallet” and “BenefitPay” at Lulu Hypermarkets. Both MaxWallet and BenefitPay users will...
Read more
PR This Week

American University of Bahrain launches AWS Academy Cloud Foundations Course through Distance Learning

The American University of Bahrain (AUBH) has launched its Amazon Web Services (AWS) Academy course in cloud computing through distance learning, responding to a...
Read more
PR This Week

Batelco Launches Cloud Unified Communications

Batelco, the leading digital solutions provider in Bahrain announced the launch of its latest digital enterprise solution, Batelco Cloud Unified Communications, which is set...
Read more
PR This Week

Spectrum Strategy and Coordination Committee Agrees on National Frequency Plan

Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) Chief Executive, Mohammed Ali Al Qaed chaired the 2nd meeting of the Spectrum Strategy and Coordination Committee, which was...
Read more

MOST READ

High Confidence in our Bahrain National Football Team

Sports This Week
HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, HM the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs, National Security Advisor President of the Supreme Council...
Read more
Uncategorized

Ebrahim K. Kanoo Unveils the All-New Toyota Highlander Hybrid SUV

Ebrahim K. Kanoo, the exclusive distributor of Toyota vehicles in Bahrain, launched the all-new 2020 Toyota Highlander at the Toyota showroom in Sitra. Toyota’s...
Inside Bahrain

iGA to begin issuing revamped ID Cards for Bahrain residents

In line with its commitment to directives by the Minister of Interior, General Shaikh Rashid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa to further develop all ID...
Inside Bahrain

HH Shaikh Nasser’s long cherished dream has come true

His Majesty the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Works and Youth Affairs, National Security Advisor, Supreme Council for Youth and Sports (SCYS) HH Shaikh Nasser...
iGA

iGA Offers eServices Bundle for Graduates via Bahrain.bh

School and university graduates are invited to finalize their graduation requirements through a bundle of eServices offered via the National Portal, bahrain.bh. Information &...
PR This Week

Batelco Announces Participation in the AWS Marketplace CPPO

Batelco, the leading digital solutions provider in Bahrain has announced its role as a Consulting Partner with Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace, the fast-growing...
PR This Week

Batelco Launches Cloud Unified Communications

Batelco, the leading digital solutions provider in Bahrain announced the launch of its latest digital enterprise solution, Batelco Cloud Unified Communications, which is set...
PR This Week

stc Bahrain awards a brand-new BMW X1 20i to the winner of Recharge & WIN campaign

stc Bahrain awarded Farheen Begum a brand-new BMW X1 20i as part of its recently concluded, Recharge & WIN campaign. Acknowledging customer support and rewarding...
Uncategorized

iGA CE participates in webinar on Future of Digital Government

Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) Chief Executive, HE Mohammed Ali Al Qaed participated in the ‘Future Vision of Digital Government Through the Lens of...
iGA

Bahrain exports BD176 Million Worth of Products of National Origins during MAY 2020

The Information &eGovernment Authority (iGA) issued its foreign trade report of May2020, encompassing data on the balance of trade, imports, exports (national origin), and...
PR This Week

Spectrum Strategy and Coordination Committee Agrees on National Frequency Plan

Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) Chief Executive, Mohammed Ali Al Qaed chaired the 2nd meeting of the Spectrum Strategy and Coordination Committee, which was...
Inside Bahrain

Bahrain International Airport implements new safety measures

In line with Bahrain Civil Aviation Affairs Advisory Circular, the Kingdom’s aviation regulator, Bahrain International Airport (BIA) is rolling out additional health and safety...
Inside Bahrain

Global Appraisal for HRH Premier’s International Day of Conscience Initiative

A number of Permanent Representatives to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) praised the initiative of His Royal Highness Prime Minister...
PR This Week

American University of Bahrain launches AWS Academy Cloud Foundations Course through Distance Learning

The American University of Bahrain (AUBH) has launched its Amazon Web Services (AWS) Academy course in cloud computing through distance learning, responding to a...
Inside Bahrain

UNESCO approves celebrating HRH Premier’s International Day of Conscience annually

The Preparatory Group of the Executive Board of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has approved His Royal Highness Prime Minister...
© GO ALIVE MEDIA
MORE STORIES
Bahrain Exports May

Bahrain exports BD176 Million Worth of Products of National Origins during...

Bahrain International Airport New Measures

Bahrain International Airport implements new safety measures

WHO congratulated Bahraini Doctor's Day

WHO Chief congratulates HRH Premier on Bahraini Doctor’s Day

Batelco AWS

Batelco Announces Participation in the AWS Marketplace CPPO