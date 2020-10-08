Friday, October 9, 2020
MIT EF Startup Competition-English

Zain partners with the 14TH edition of MIT Enterprise Forum Pan Arab Startup competition

MIT Enterprise Forum (MITEF) Pan Arab kicks-off of the 14th edition of the Arab Startup Competition (ASC), with an online call for applications inviting entrepreneurs from all industries and sectors to apply to the MENA region’s longest-running annual competition designed to support and celebrate innovations emanating from the Arab world. Over the course of 13 years, the competition has awarded over 1.28 million dollars in equity-free prizes to winning entrepreneurs and provided them with an avenue to exhibit and apply their ideas.

The competition is held in partnership with Community Jameel, a global philanthropy that operates a wide range of initiatives that promote and contribute towards positive social change and economic sustainability, and with Zain Group, a leading regional telecom operator as a Strategic Digital Partner.

Registration for the competition opened on 29 September 2020 on the competition’s official website (www.mitarabcompetition.com). The deadline for applications is 15 December 2020. The organizers will be running a series of online roadshows to introduce entrepreneurs to the competition and support them in the application process. Interested candidates can sign up for the upcoming online roadshows once announced.

MIT Enterprise Forum Arab Startup Competition has evolved into an annual occurrence that is awaited by thousands of young Arab entrepreneurs, who see it as a platform that allows them to showcase, test and develop their creative and innovative ideas. Each year, the competition incorporates three tracks: The Ideas track, the Startups track and the Social Entrepreneurship track, each requiring a set of eligibility criteria. The teams who qualify for the semifinals will participate in a remote preparatory boot camp which includes training and mentorship that are designed and executed by MITEF Pan Arab partners. During the final stages of the competition, the judging committee will select 6 final winners (2 for each of the tracks).

Commenting on the launch of the 14th edition of MITEF’s Arab Startup Competition, Maya Rahal, Managing Director of MITEF Pan Arab said: “We are thrilled to be planning the 14th edition of MITEF Arab Startup Competition as a fully-digital program, designed to attract innovators from across the globe. This year, we are on the lookout for impact-driven entrepreneurs who have built businesses uplifting their surrounding communities and environment. As ecosystem enablers, we are convinced that joining hands with Community Jameel and Zain Group will help us raise awareness to the importance of sustainable innovation and ESG-aware entrepreneurship. The Arab Startup Competition has impacted the regional tech scene in ways that we continue to discover each day. This region has tremendous potential across the board, and today is when we seize the opportunity to rise up to the challenge and lead for a better world.”

Malek Hammoud, Zain Group Chief Investment & Digital Officer, commented, “We have been supporting this competition since 2015 on the firm belief that today’s innovators are tomorrow’s differentiators. Through this partnership we look forward to encouraging opportunities that enhance the power of innovation through building up our future entrepreneurs and making the world a better place. Furthermore, supporting such events perfectly aligns to Zain’s aspirations in becoming a leading digital lifestyle operator.”

Fady Jameel, President, International of Community Jameel commented: “We continue to remain committed to supporting the Arab world entrepreneurial ecosystem, and eager to help our community of entrepreneurs, to get through the pandemic, together with us. The 14th edition of the competition held in a challenging atmosphere in light of the global health crisis, will be definitely great value to be gained as every year. We call every entrepreneur in the Arab world to consider discovering their potential through this platform and bring value to their communities.” 

The 14th edition of MIT Enterprise Forum Arab Startup Competition will culminate with a virtual conference and final award ceremony organized in March 2021 where the winners will be announced in an official awards ceremony.

The impact of the Arab Startup Competition over the past 14 years

●      MIT Enterprise Forum Pan Arab trained and empowered more than 2,480 Arab entrepreneurs

●      A total of 450 startups were established across the MENA

●      Increase in percentage of submitted applications between 1st and 13th edition:  307%

●      50% of all the semi-finalists teams had at least 1 female leading member

●      Winners received a sum of USD 1,285,000 in equity-free investment

 

For more information on this year’s MIT Enterprise Forum Arab Startup Competition registration process, eligibility, and judging criteria, please visit: www.mitarabcompetition.com

Previous articleKhalid bin Hamad receives Spanish Olympic Committee President
Next articleThe National Medical Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19) provides an update on the COVID-19 response in the Kingdom

RELATED ARTICLES

PR This Week

Rotary Club of Salmaniya to distribute 1000 food boxes throughout the year

The project already began in the month of September, when club volunteers distributed 100 food boxes to many...
Read more
PR This Week

Zain Bahrain launches Aswat, a platform sponsoring various Speakers’ Podcasts

Zain Bahrain, a leading telecommunications operator in the Kingdom today launched ‘Aswat’, a platform dedicated to sponsoring speakers’ podcasts focusing on different topics of...
Read more
PR This Week

Batelco First with National 5G Coverage in Bahrain

Batelco announced today that it has successfully activated 5G coverage across Bahrain. The 5G coverage is available in all 4 governorates and this month...
Read more
PR This Week

New Director Appointed for the Royal Beach Club at the Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain

In its continued effort to provide the legendary Ritz-Carlton service, the five-star property announced the appointment of Mr. Frederic Daudou, as the new Director...
Read more
PR This Week

BisB Wins 2020 Asian Banking & Finance Wholesale Banking Award

Bahrain Islamic Bank (BisB) recently emerged as the winner of the “Bahrain Domestic Initiative of the Year for Open Banking” category from the Asian...
Read more
PR This Week

DailiesPods: Making Education Equitable, Affordable, & Effective During the Pandemic and Also for the Future

More than six months after the COVID-19 pandemic hit the US, there’s still no clear way for parents to support their children’s education. Faced...
Read more

MOST READ

Ebrahim K. Kanoo Unveils the New Toyota Hilux

Wheels and Gears
Ebrahim K. Kanoo, the sole distributor of Toyota vehicles in Bahrain, has announced the arrival of the new Toyota Hilux at its showroom in...
Read more
Uncategorized

Splash launches Athleisure Collection in style

Explore Splash’s Athleisure collection this season and make a lifestyle evolution with a wide range of eco-friendly high-performance comfortable sports wear from...
PR This Week

Rotary Club of Salmaniya to distribute 1000 food boxes throughout the year

The project already began in the month of September, when club volunteers distributed 100 food boxes to many...
PR This Week

Goodwill Ambassador of Prithvi Women Climate Warrior

Nazia Mustafa, a refined fashionista hailing from Bahrain has been chosen as the Goodwill Ambassador of Prithvi Women Climate Warrior. She imbibes the capability...
Sports This Week

Eight individual Group One winners among Bahrain International Trophy entries

Quadruple Group One winner Barney Roy heads a stellar list of entries for the second running of the Bahrain International Trophy at Sakhir Racecourse...
PR This Week

New Director Appointed for the Royal Beach Club at the Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain

In its continued effort to provide the legendary Ritz-Carlton service, the five-star property announced the appointment of Mr. Frederic Daudou, as the new Director...
Management Principles

AI in Middle East by Dr Jassim Haji

The fast advances of Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, and other technologies have a huge impact on economies around the world. Modern businesses realize the significance...
Inside Bahrain

Education Minister visits schools, praises precautionary measures

The administrative, educational and technical staff returned to public schools today after completing medical checkups in preparation for the commencement of the new academic...
Tech

Google Maps’ AR directions will soon show landmarks to help orient you

Google is adding a few notable new features to Live View, the augmented reality mode of Google Maps that lets you hold your phone...
Inside Bahrain

“Bahrain Visions Forum”, Calls for Establishing UN Taskforce to Combat the Pandemic

His Royal Highness Prime Minister Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa has launched an initiative to establish a task force comprising United Nations Member...
Sports This Week

Winners Football Centre (WFC) sign MoU with AUBH

The American University of Bahrain (AUBH) and Winners Football Centre (WFC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on September 16, 2020, in AUBH’s 75,000...
PR This Week

Zain Bahrain launches Aswat, a platform sponsoring various Speakers’ Podcasts

Zain Bahrain, a leading telecommunications operator in the Kingdom today launched ‘Aswat’, a platform dedicated to sponsoring speakers’ podcasts focusing on different topics of...
Inside Bahrain

The National Medical Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19) provides an update on the COVID-19 response in the Kingdom

The National Medical Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19) held a press conference at the Crown Prince Centre for Training and Medical Research at...
PR This Week

NBB Introduces New and Improved Customer Communication Channels

In line with its continuous efforts to be closer to the needs of its customers and as part of its digital transformation journey, NBB...
PR This Week

BisB Wins 2020 Asian Banking & Finance Wholesale Banking Award

Bahrain Islamic Bank (BisB) recently emerged as the winner of the “Bahrain Domestic Initiative of the Year for Open Banking” category from the Asian...
© GO ALIVE MEDIA
MORE STORIES
Splash Athleisure

Splash launches Athleisure Collection in style

food box

Rotary Club of Salmaniya to distribute 1000 food boxes throughout the...

Bahrain International Trophy

Eight individual Group One winners among Bahrain International Trophy entries

BRAVE CF Media Sports Middle East

BRAVE CF recognized as the biggest sports media property in the...