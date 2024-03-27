“Zayani Leasing” announces exclusive deals this Ramadan

- Advertisement -

Zayani Leasing, a leading car leasing service provider, announced its special Ramadan promotion for customers looking to lease top-quality vehicles at attractive prices. With a range of exclusive deals on brands such as HONGQI, Jaguar, Geely, and MG, Zayani Leasing aims to provide exceptional value and convenience during the Holy Month.

For customers interested in leasing luxury vehicles, Zayani Leasing is offering special deals on the HONGQI HS5, H9, and Ousado models, as well as the Jaguar F-Pace and E-Pace. Customers can enjoy competitive lease rates on these premium vehicles, allowing them to experience luxury driving without the high costs of ownership.

In addition to luxury vehicles, Zayani Leasing is introducing an exclusive lease to own campaign on Geely and MG5 models. Customers who choose to lease these brands during Ramadan will have the option to purchase the vehicle at the end of the lease term, making it a convenient and cost-effective way to own a new car.

Commenting on the promotion, Mr. Mahmood Shamlooh, General Manager of Zayani Leasing, said: “We are delighted to offer our customers exclusive deals on top brands during Ramadan. Whether you’re looking for a luxury vehicle or a reliable daily driver, our special promotions on HONGQI, Jaguar, Geely, and MG make it easy to find the perfect vehicle to suit your needs.”

As a trusted car leasing service provider, Zayani Leasing is committed to providing high-quality vehicles, excellent customer service, and competitive pricing. With a focus on customer satisfaction, Zayani Leasing ensures that every customer receives the best leasing experience possible.

These special Ramadan promotions from Zayani Leasing are available for a limited time only. Customers are encouraged to take advantage of these exclusive deals and drive away in their dream vehicle this Holy Month.

Zayani Leasing emerged as one of the top leasing companies in the Kingdom since its establishment in 1999 as a subsidiary of Alzayani Investments, with matchless competitive rates, attractive packages and an extensive portfolio of satisfied clients that include individuals, corporates, government bodies, and other private institutions.

For more information, visit Zayani Leasing in Nuwaidrat besides King Hamad Highway. Get in touch by visiting www.zayanileasing.com, or call +973 1770 2333. Follow Zayani Leasing Bahrain on Facebook and @Zayanileasingbh on Instagram for the latest news.