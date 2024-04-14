Zayani Motors Extends Ramadan Promotion

- Advertisement -

Zayani Motors, the leading automotive agency in the Kingdom of Bahrain, announced the extension of its spectacular Ramadan promotion until April 30, 2024. The decision comes in line with Zayani Motors’ dedication to providing all customers with the opportunity to win and to enjoy the best promotions during the holy month of Ramadan and the festive season of Eid Al Fitr.

As part of this extended promotion, the value of instant awards has been doubled from BD 50,000 to BD 100,000, reflecting Zayani Motors’ unwavering commitment to rewarding both existing and new clients for their loyalty and trust. Customers can now enjoy even more valuable rewards when they purchase any of the brands under Zayani Motors’ umbrella, including Mitsubishi Motors, MG Motor, HONGQI, and Fuso.

Additionally, a raffle draw will be held for a grand prize – the prestigious HONGQI H9, the premium luxury sedan. This exciting addition to the promotion further highlights the exclusivity of privileges that Zayani Motors’ customers enjoy.

Mr. Rizwan Tariq, General Manager of Zayani Motors, expressed his excitement about the extended promotion, stating: “We are thrilled to offer our valued clients the opportunity to win even more valuable rewards during this special time of Ramadan. This extension is a testament to our commitment to providing exceptional value and service to all our customers.”

With the exclusive offers available on iconic brands such as HONGQI, Mitsubishi Motors, MG Motor, and Fuso, customers can drive home a brand-new vehicle while enjoying a range of benefits. The HONGQI HS3, Mitsubishi Outlander, MG Whale, and Fuso trucks are just some of the models included in the promotion, each offering unique features and benefits, and available for very competitive prices and flexible monthly payment plans.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to save big and win valuable rewards with Zayani Motors’ extended Ramadan promotion. For more information and to explore the latest models, visit Zayani Motors showroom in Ma’ameer, call 17 703703 or visit www.zmotors.com. Be closer to Zayani Motors and follow us on @zayanimotors on Instagram, Zayani Motors Bahrain on Facebook for the latest news, offers and updates. *Terms and conditions apply.