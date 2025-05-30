Zayani Motors Honoured at Mitsubishi Motors Best Performance Award 2024

Zayani Motors, the exclusive distributor of Mitsubishi Motors in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has been honoured with the prestigious Mitsubishi Motors After Sales Performance Award 2024. The ceremony was held in Thailand on 22 April 2025, during which Zayani Motors’ outstanding performance in spare parts sales and service quality was recognised, reaffirming its commitment to delivering exceptional customer satisfaction and maintaining operational excellence.

The Mitsubishi Motors Performance Award is annually given to regional distributors from Mitsubishi Motors Middle East and Africa who excel in various categories following comprehensive evaluation. Zayani Motors’ achievement highlights its strategic vision and investment in customer satisfaction, reinforcing its position as a leader in the automotive sector. The company seeks continuous improvement and innovation, ensuring that Mitsubishi owners in Bahrain enjoy peace of mind through reliable, efficient, and high-quality after-sales support.

Receiving the award on behalf of Zayani Motors, Mr. Rashed Zayed Alzayani, Managing Director, commented, “This award is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the entire Zayani Motors team as well as our leading position in Bahrain and the region, highlighting our commitment to excellence in spare parts and service quality. We aspire to maintain and even surpass these standards in the coming years to ensure the continued provision of the highest level of service to our esteemed customer base.”

For his part, Mr. Rizwan Tariq, General Manager of Zayani Motors, added, “This award reflects Zayani Motors’ relentless pursuit of excellence and our focus on customer-centric service. We have invested heavily in optimising our parts inventory and integrating advanced technologies to streamline our after-sales operations. This award motivates us to set a new benchmark in service quality and customer satisfaction in Bahrain.”