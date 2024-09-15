Zayani Motors Launches Exclusive Back to School Campaign for Mitsubishi Cars

- Advertisement -

In conjunction with the return to school, Zayani Motors, the exclusive distributor of Mitsubishi Motors Company (MMC) in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has announced the launch of an exclusive campaign titled “Gear Up For The New School Year”. This campaign features special prices on a wide selection of distinguished Mitsubishi vehicles, along with insurance and registration, rustproof, window tinting from Huper Optik and VAT.

As families embark on their journey into the new school year, Zayani Motors is committed to providing exceptional value and high quality. The campaign includes popular Mitsubishi cars at competitive prices. Available for BD 7,700, the Mitsubishi ASX is an SUV that combines modern design with powerful performance, making it ideal for urban adventures and family trips. The Mitsubishi Attrage, priced at BD 5,700, is a stylish and efficient compact sedan, perfect for daily commuting. The Eclipse Cross, available for BD 8,500, is a sporty SUV with a bold design and powerful performance, making it ideal for adventure seekers. The L200, also priced at BD 8,500, is a powerful pickup truck that merges power and comfort, suitable for both work and leisure activities. Additionally, the Xpander, available for BD 7,700, is a spacious family car that offers comfort and ample space, making it perfect for family outings.

On the occasion, Mr. Rizwan Tariq, General Manager of Zayani Motors, stated: “Whether you are looking for a reliable family car or a stylish vehicle for daily commuting, our Back to School campaign has something for everyone. We understand the importance of safety, comfort, and affordability as families prepare for the new school year. Our exclusive offers are designed to help customers find the perfect car to suit their needs.”

Customers are invited to visit Zayani Motors showrooms to explore the full Mitsubishi range and take advantage of these limited-time offers. The campaign is scheduled to run until October 31, 2024, providing ample time for families to complete their transactions.

For more information and to explore the latest models, visit Zayani Motors showroom in Ma’ameer, call 17 703703 or visit www.zmotors.com. Be closer to Zayani Motors and follow us on @zayanimotors on Instagram, Zayani Motors Bahrain on Facebook for the latest news, offers and updates. *Terms and conditions apply.