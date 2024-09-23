Zayani Motors Opens a New MG Motor Service Centre

- Advertisement -

Zayani Motors, the exclusive distributor of MG Motor in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has announced the opening of a new service centre for MG vehicles located in the Sitra Industrial Area. This initiative underscores the company’s commitment to delivering exceptional service to its customers and addresses the growing demand for this leading brand in the kingdom.

The new service centre covers an impressive area of 4,127 square metres and is outfitted with the latest equipment in the automotive service sector, reflecting the company’s dedication to quality and efficiency. Furthermore, the centre features 16 workstations to ensure effective and timely service for various MG models.

On this occasion, Mr. Rashid Zayed Alzayani, Managing Director of Zayani Motors, stated: “The dedicated service centre for MG vehicles reflects the continuous growth and increasing popularity of this prestigious brand in the Kingdom of Bahrain. We are committed to providing the highest level of service and support to our customers, and this centre will enable us to meet their needs more effectively.”

Mr. Alzayani further said: “This centre is not merely a service point; it embodies our vision of enhancing the customer experience. We aim to provide a comprehensive experience that exceeds customer expectations, from the vehicle reception process to delivering specialised maintenance and technical support services.”

In conclusion, Mr. Alzayani highlighted the importance of fostering long-term relationships with customers, adding: “Customer satisfaction is our top priority, and we are dedicated to ensuring that every customer feels valued and appreciated. We are thrilled to open the doors of this new centre and look forward to serving our valued clients in the best possible way.”