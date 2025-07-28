Zayani Motors Wins Gold at Mitsubishi Business Excellence 2024

Zayani Motors, the exclusive distributor of Mitsubishi Motors in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has celebrated the remarkable achievement of receiving two Gold Awards at the 2024 Business Excellence Programs from Mitsubishi Motors Middle East and Africa. These awards recognise outstanding performance across sales and marketing and after-sales operations for regional distributors of Mitsubishi, celebrating unwavering dedication to high standards of business excellence.

Zayani Motors earning the Gold Award in the Sales and Marketing Business Excellence Program, for its innovative marketing strategies, customer engagement initiatives, and exceptional sales performance. The company also secured the Gold Award in the After Sales Business Excellence Program, highlighting its focus on delivering top-tier after-sales services and ensuring customer satisfaction at every touchpoint.

Managing Director of Zayani Motors, Mr. Rashid Z. Alzayani, expressed his pride in the company’s accomplishments, stating, “These awards serve as a testament to the unwavering dedication and hard work of the entire Zayani Motors team, highlighting our commitment to excellence in all aspects of our business. We resolve to maintain these high standards and strive to exceed them in the future, ensuring that our valued customers continue to receive the highest level of service and support.”

Mr. Rizwan Tariq, the General Manager of Zayani Motors, added, “Receiving these honours within the Business Excellence Program emphasise our focus on delivering innovative marketing strategies and customer-centric service while integrating advanced technologies to streamline our operations, including after-sales. We reiterate our commitment to excellence and aspire to continue strengthening our position as a leader in the industry.”

In addition, Zayani Motors received a Customer Experience Excellence certificate, acknowledging its ongoing efforts to provide exceptional customer service and create positive interactions for its client base. These honours collectively affirm Zayani Motors’ position as a leader in Bahrain’s automotive sector and demonstrate its unwavering focus on exceeding customer expectations while maintaining operational excellence, ensuring that every Mitsubishi owner in Bahrain enjoys a seamless ownership experience.