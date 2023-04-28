ZorroSign’s Data Security Platform Awarded PCI DSS Certification for Meeting Highest Industry Standards

- Advertisement -

ZorroSign’s PCI DSS certification reinforces its dedication to data security built on blockchain

ZorroSign, Inc., a global leader in data security solutions built on blockchain, today announced the company has achieved another significant security milestone: The company’s data security platform has been certified as Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) compliant, adding to its long list of data privacy and security compliance certifications.

ZorroSign’s data security platform was evaluated based on its “policies, procedures, and technical systems that store, process and/or transmit cardholder data.” The company performed the necessary procedures to validate compliance with the PCI DSS, a set of best practices designed to safeguard merchants and consumers against data security breaches and fraud.

The PCI DSS is a data security standard established by the Payment Card Industry Security Standards Council (PCI SSC). Signature Payments notes that any merchant or payment processor whose systems handle credit card details must comply with these standards. Compliance with the PCI DSS helps protect cardholders from fraud and data breaches.

ZorroSign’s CEO and Co-Founder, Shamsh Hadi, stated, “We are delighted to announce that our data security platform has achieved PCI DSS certification, which is a testament to our commitment to data privacy and security. Our customers can be assured that our platform adheres to the highest security standards in the industry, combined with our digital signatures, document management, workflow and compliance automation, and identity-as-a-service capabilities.”

ZorroSign’s PCI DSS certification reinforces the company’s dedication to ensuring its customers’ data is protected. This certification adds to the company’s impressive list of privacy and security compliance certifications, demonstrating its expertise and commitment to safeguarding its customers’ sensitive data.