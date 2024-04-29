Bahrain Chamber Chair Emphasizes Economic Role at General Assembly

- Advertisement -

Chairman of the Bahrain Chamber, Sameer Nass emphasized the Chamber’s pivotal role in addressing and studying obstacles that impede the private sector’s contribution to sustainable economic development. This came during the 2nd Regular General Assembly meeting of the Bahrain Chamber for the 30th session on 28th, April 2024.

During the meeting, the agenda clauses were approved, including Ratification of the Minutes of the Meeting of the Ordinary General Assembly held on 29th April 2023, Discuss and approve the Annual Report of the Board of Directors on the activities of the chamber for year 2023, Discuss and approve the financial position and the report of the External Auditor for the Financial for year 2023 and Assigning of the External Auditor for the year 2024.

Thank you,

Lulwa Alamer