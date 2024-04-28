Bangladesh Embassy Hosts Awareness Seminar

- Advertisement -

The Bangladesh Embassy in Manama, Bahrain hosted a special awareness-raising mobile consular camp in collaboration with various Bahraini government agencies and international organisations on Friday, 26 April 2024, at Al Eslah Society Hall in Muharraq. The awareness-raising seminar aimed to inform Bangladeshi expatriates about Bahrain’s regulations, traffic and road safety laws, procedures for correcting status irregularities, penalties for illegal residency, workers’ rights and workplace safety, and general health advice. Representatives from the Ministry of Labour, Labour Market Regulatory Authority (LMRA), Ministry of Works, General Directorate of Traffic (GDT), International Organisation for Migration (IOM), and the World Health Organisation (WHO) delivered their presentations and speeches during the seminar.

During the seminar, the Ministry of Labour stressed the importance of such awareness campaigns, while the LMRA highlighted the numerous services it offers for the welfare and protection of expatriates. Representatives from the Ministry of Works and General Directorate of Traffic (GDT) jointly emphasised road safety regulations to prevent accidents, injuries, and death. Delegates from the IOM and the WHO shared insights into their respective organisations’ activities to ensure the welfare of all migrant workers.

The program was chaired by the Chargé d’Affaires a.i. of the Embassy, Mr. A.K.M. Mohiuddin Kayes included valuable remarks to the foreign guests and Bangladeshi expatriates, thanking all representatives from Bahraini government agencies and international organisations for their participance. The event was coordinated by First Secretary, Mr. Md. Mahfujur Rahman along with other Embassy officers and officials.

In addition to the awareness-raising seminar, the embassy organised a day-long mobile consular service camp to provide easy access to various consular and labour welfare services, including passport services, birth registration, legal assistance, Wage Earners’ Welfare Board membership registration, and free medical consultations for the Bangladeshi community in Muharraq and surrounding areas. Members of the Bangladeshi community attended the seminar and availed themselves of various services offered at the camp for free of cost. The Embassy plans to hold similar mobile consular camps in other regions of the Kingdom in the coming days.