BIG AUTOWORLD announces the winner of “Visit and Win Jimny ”

BIG AUTOWORLD, one of the leading authorized dealers for Suzuki, announced the extension of its grand Ramadan offers, promising a season filled with unparalleled deals and surprises. As a premier destination for automotive enthusiasts in Bahrain, BIG AUTOWORLD showcases a state-of-the-art showroom and fully equipped service center, embodying excellence, and innovation in every aspect.

During Ramadan festivities, BIG AUTOWORLD had presented an array of exclusive offers designed to elevate the car buying experience for customers across Bahrain. The offer included but not limited to 5 Years warranty, 3 Years Service package, one year insurance, Vehicle Registration, Windows Tinting, Rust Proof , Roadside Assistance, Spin the Wheel and get up to BHD 1,000 cashback on every new Suzuki vehicle purchase. Moreover, visitors got a golden opportunity to stand a chance to win a brand-new Suzuki Jimny in the thrilling Lucky Draw.

To commemorate the success of its Ramadan campaign, BIG AUTOWORLD announced the name of the lucky winner of the offer to drive home with the All New Jimny. Mr. Hussain Altaitoon has experienced the thrill of winning the draw at BIG AUTOWORLD.

With its commitment to customer satisfaction and dedication to delivering excellence, BIG AUTOWORLD continues to redefine the automotive retail experience in Bahrain. As the Ramadan offers are extended , the dealership invites all car enthusiasts to explore its exclusive offers and discover the joy of driving a Suzuki vehicle like never before. For more information and to avail the offer, visit BIG AUTOWORLD showroom today!