BIG AUTOWORLD Successfully Unveils Bahrain’s Premier Suzuki Showroom

BIG AUTOWORLD, Bahrain’s leading Suzuki dealership, announced the successful grand launch of its flagship showroom at the Gulf Hotel in Manama. The event marked a momentous occasion in the automotive industry, highlighting BIG AUTOWORLD’s commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction.

Distinguished guests and esteemed patrons, including renowned figures such as Her Excellency , Okai Asako, Ambassador of Japan to Bahrain, Koichi Suzuki San (Managing Officer and Executive General Manager Automobile Marketing – Europe, Middle East and Africa) -Suzuki, Keiichi Suzuki San(Department General Manager, Global Automobile Planning Department) -Suzuki, Yasuhiko Hirose San Executive Officer-International Marketing-Suzuki, Vivek Anand San Senior Divisional Manager-International Marketing-Suzuki, Takashi Nagasaki San Divisional Manager-International Marketing- Suzuki, Tomohiro Kudo San (Member of Middle East / Africa Automobile Department Middle East / Africa Automobile Division, Person in charge of Bahrain)-Suzuki, Sultan Ahmed Suhail Al Mukhaini Bahwan-Director BIG AUTOWORLD, Mr. Shyam Asnani CEO BIG AUTOWORLD, Mr. Paulo Fernandes-COO BIG AUTOWORLD, graced the occasion as chief guests, adding prestige to the event. The inauguration ceremony served as a testament to BIG AUTOWORLD’s dedication to providing unparalleled service and expertise to its customers.

The grand opening gala was a resounding success, featuring captivating cultural programs that showcased Bahrain’s rich heritage and vibrant traditions. Guests enjoyed an evening filled with entertainment, music, and delectable cuisine, creating unforgettable memories for all in attendance.

“We are thrilled to officially unveil our premier Suzuki showroom in Bahrain,” said COO, Mr. Paulo Fernandes of BIG AUTOWORLD. “This grand opening signifies a new chapter in our journey of automotive excellence, and we are excited to continue serving our valued customers with the highest standards of quality and service.”

The event, which commenced at the Gulf Hotel in Manama, was attended by esteemed members of the media, automotive industry and customers.