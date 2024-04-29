Experience Tennis Excellence with Martina Hingis at The Ritz-Carlton Bahrain

- Advertisement -

The Royal Beach Club at The Ritz-Carlton Bahrain announced a collaboration with LUX Tennis to present an exclusive LUX Tennis Star Event featuring the esteemed legend Martina Hingis. Taking place from April 29 to May 1, 2024, this exceptional event brings together the luxurious hospitality of The Ritz-Carlton Bahrain, the premier coaching services of LUX Tennis who oversees the management of the Royal Beach Club tennis courts and programs throughout the year, and the unparalleled expertise of Martina Hingis for a truly unforgettable tennis experience.

Organized by The Royal Beach Club at The Ritz-Carlton Bahrain, in partnership with Mercedes-Benz, this three-day event offers participants of all levels an extraordinary opportunity to refine their tennis skills under the guidance of Tennis Hall of Famer Martina Hingis. The collaboration aims to inspire and empower players to reach new heights in their tennis journeys.

Martina Hingis, a five-time Grand Slam Champion and former World no. 1 tennis player with a combined total of 25 major titles, will be bringing her expertise to the Royal Beach Club’s courts to share her award-winning strategies, and world-class coaching, making it a truly exceptional tennis event for both members and in-house guests. Participants will have the opportunity to participate in both group tennis clinics and exclusive private sessions with Martina Hingis and LUX Tennis Professional, Arthur Bernabe. Additionally, they will have the privilege of attending a Meet & Greet event, offering the chance to converse with the star athlete and gain valuable insights into her career achievements. This intimate occasion provides a unique glimpse into the professional tennis world, inspiring and encouraging attendees to refine their own skills.

“At The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain, we are dedicated to delivering unparalleled luxury and exceptional experience to our guests and members. This collaboration with LUX Tennis and Mercedes-Benz not only allows hosting a legend but also exemplifies our commitment to offering a synergy of world-class hospitality and professional sports,” said General Manager, Bernard de Villele.

- Advertisement -

“It is a once-in-a-lifetime experience that we are proud to offer our guests and members. It indeed underscores our dedication to delivering top-quality sports programs within our luxurious setting,” new Director of Royal Beach Club, Ilija Shivachev, added.

“Three years ago, during a long interview in Switzerland with Martina Hingis, where we officialized our brand ambassador partnership, she expressed her enthusiasm for exploring The Ritz Carlton Bahrain. I am pleased that we now have the opportunity to offer this invaluable experience to the guests and members of The Ritz Carlton Bahrain,” said LUX Tennis CEO, Joan Soler.

Limited spots are available for the clinic, and early registration is recommended to secure a place. For registration and event details, please contact the Royal Beach Club reception at +973 1758 6612.

Don’t miss this extraordinary opportunity to train with Martina Hingis, and The Royal Beach Club at The Ritz-Carlton Bahrain from April 29 to May 2, 2024. Elevate your tennis game, forge unforgettable memories, and embark on a journey of tennis excellence with us!