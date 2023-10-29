2023 WMF MINIFOOTBALL WORLD CUP KICKS OFF IN RAS AL KHAIMAH

- Advertisement -

The 2023 WMF Minifootball World Cup has officially kicked off in Ras Al Khaimah in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah. 32 national teams came together at the WMF Stadium on Ras Al Khaimah’s Al Marjan Island to celebrate the opening of the eagerly anticipated international sporting spectacle.

The opening ceremony set the scene for a thrilling two-week tournament which promises an electric atmosphere both on and off the pitch. With Ras Al Khaimah Police celebrating the momentous occasion with the UAE national anthem parade and live performances from local and Indian dance troops, spectators at the opening day of the tournament were treated to a colourful and energetic display of dance, lighting special effects and live music.

Raki Phillips, Chief Executive Officer of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, said: “We are thrilled to be the first destination to bring the tournament to the Middle East, welcoming 32 nations from around the world and their fans to Ras Al Khaimah – a home of everyday legends. As the 2023 WMF Minifootball World Cup kicks off, last night’s opening ceremony marks ten days of buzz and excitement across the emirate. Minifootball is a sport that’s available to all and we are proud to be making it accessible to both visitors and residents in Ras Al Khaimah.”

Filip Juda, President of the World Minifootball Federation, said: “I am delighted to see the 2023 Minifootball World Cup kick-off in the beautiful emirate of Ras Al Khaimah. The international Minifootball community is growing fast and to bring our sport to the Middle East for the first time is a proud moment for us. Ras Al Khaimah not only provides a spectacular Arabian gulf backdrop for our tournament but also opens new horizons for minifootball’s visibility and development.”

Across the next nine days, sports fans can watch all the action for free, simply by registering at the official website https://visitrasalkhaimah.com/minifootball/. The knockout stage of 16 matches will culminate in the quarterfinals and semi-finals, followed by the highly anticipated World Cup final match on 4th November.

The 2023 WMF Minifootball World Cup is set to raise the bar for minifootball competitions, showcasing top international talent, intense rivalries, and an unforgettable sporting spectacle in the backdrop of Ras Al Khaimah.