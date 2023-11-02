AN OCTOBER PAINTED IN PINK

- Advertisement -

Bahrain marked breast cancer awareness in style

In Bahrain, the month of October witnessed a remarkable display of solidarity and support for breast cancer awareness. Individuals and organisations came together, donning the vibrant hue of pink, to make a significant impact on this important cause. The collective efforts of the community truly transformed October into a month of empowerment and hope, as the nation stood tall to fight against breast cancer.

From enlightening talks by esteemed doctors to energising walks, hospitals, in collaboration with organisations and associations, presented a diverse range of initiatives. These events aimed to raise awareness about breast cancer, promote early detection, and provide a platform for individuals to come together in support of those affected by this disease.

October is dedicated globally to raising awareness about this prevalent disease. Throughout the month, individuals, organisations, and communities come together to educate and inform others about breast cancer, its detection, treatment, and support for survivors. The colour pink is prominently featured, symbolising solidarity and hope.

- Advertisement -

At various events held across Bahrain, medical professionals emphasised the significance of early detection and adopting a healthy lifestyle to prevent breast cancer.

Cancer survivor Manal Al Saraf emphasised the importance of regular screenings, stating, “Early detection saved my life, and it can save many more if we spread awareness about the need for regular check-ups.”

Businesswoman and former Shura Council Member Mona Almoayyed stressed the importance of community initiatives, which, she said, play a vital role in spreading awareness, early diagnosis, and prevention.

Italian Ambassador Paola Almadei highlighted the importance of collaboration in the fight against breast cancer, stating, “By working together, we can make a difference and bring about positive change in the lives of those affected by this disease.”

The women were speaking at an event titled Salad Art, hosted by the 973 Lounge in collaboration with Kims Health Medical Centre. A group of women joined together to make a healthy salad as they engaged in discussing the cause, under the guidance of the centre’s chief medical officer, Dr Hajira Begum.

The medic also warned men about the possibility of developing breast cancer. While the occurrences are relatively rare in men, it is essential for them to be aware of the signs, seek medical attention if any changes are detected, and undergo regular breast screenings, she said.

The event was one of the three such initiatives in the ‘pink series’. The remaining two, Paint Pink and Be Your Best Version, were held at the Bahrain Specialist Hospital and Shifa Al Jazeera Hospital, respectively. The former saw participants engage in a creative painting session while learning about breast cancer prevention and early detection. The latter focused on promoting healthy, home-made skin care solutions. Through these engaging activities, the 973Lounge and their partners sought to educate and empower the community in the fight against breast cancer.

The Bahrain Cancer Society hosted their annual Walk-A-Thon at Water Garden City in the Seef District, in which participants gathered to raise awareness and funds for the fight against cancer. Dr. Abdulrahman Ebrahim Fakhro, the chairman of the society, expressed his enthusiasm about the event, stating, “The Walk-A-Thon serves as a powerful platform to unite individuals in our community and remind them of the importance of cancer prevention and early detection.”

The annual Think Pink Ride attracted motorcycle enthusiasts who joined forces at the Avenues Mall, embarking on a ride for a cause that led them all the way to the Bahrain International Circuit track. The ride not only promoted physical activity but also spread awareness about the impact of cancer and the importance of working together to support those in need.

As the month weans, Malabar Gold and Diamonds hosted the ‘Pink Bow’ event exclusively for Bahraini women at their 21k exclusive shop in Bab Al Bahrain Mall on Tuesday, October 31.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women worldwide. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), there were an estimated 2.3 million new cases of breast cancer in 2020. Breast cancer is the fifth leading cause of death from cancer globally. In the GCC, breast cancer is also a major health concern, with its age-standardised incidence rate being higher compared to the global average. In Bahrain, it is the most common cancer among women. According to the National Health Regulatory Authority (NHRA), the incidence rate of breast cancer in Bahrain has been steadily increasing over the years, while the government and various organisations actively promote awareness campaigns, early detection programmes, and access to quality breast cancer treatment services.