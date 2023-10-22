Bahrain Bourse and Bahrain Clear Host Informative Mental Health Awareness Session

- Advertisement -

Bahrain Bourse (BHB), a licensed exchange by the Central Bank of Bahrain, and its fully-owned subsidiary Bahrain Clear recently hosted an enlightening mental health awareness lecture for its dedicated employees on the occasion of World Mental Health Day, recognized globally on October 10th. The insightful session was presented by Dr. Hasan Fadhul, Consultant Psychiatrist at Al Kindi Hospital, providing valuable insights into mental wellness.

The event featured an instructive lecture highlighting the significance of prioritizing mental health for employees. Attendees received valuable insights into key strategies for managing stress, fostering emotional stability, and promoting overall well-being, particularly during challenging periods. Furthermore, the employees benefited from general health checkups administered during the session.

The informative session was hosted by Bahrain Bourse as part of its internal initiative to promote mental health, aligning seamlessly with the exchange’s strategic goals and focusing on nurturing the emotional well-being of its employees, both within and outside the conventional work environment.

Demonstrating its enduring dedication to both employees and the local community, Bahrain Bourse consistently implements diverse programs and initiatives integral to its holistic approach to ensuring employee wellness, including awareness sessions, first aid courses, , and routine health checkups.