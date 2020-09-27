Monday, September 28, 2020
Bahrain 2030

Bahrain’s presence in the European Market to Achieve The Kingdom 2030 Vision

HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Representative of His Majesty the King for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs has received, in the presence of HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa,  First Deputy President of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports and Bahrain Olympic Committee President  the President and management of the Spanish team Cordoba.

During the meeting, HH Shaikh Nasser affirmed that the Kingdom of Bahrain’s presence in the European leagues represents an important sporting occasion, stating that this wouldn’t have been possible without the sponsorship and support HM King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, the King of the Kingdom of Bahrain. Moreover, HH Shaikh Nasser pointed out that HM the King has been keen to back all sporting events which put Bahrain under the limelight internationally.

He also expressed utmost appreciation to the efforts being exerted by the President and the management of Cordoba club towards achieving the goals set out by the Club’s Board of Directors, all of which aim to bolster the team’s position in football and other sports in Spain. “To have Bahrain nationals in leading positions in European clubs confirm the quality of our national cadres,” HH Shaikh Nasser said, expressing full support to the President and the Management of the club. He further explained that the acquisition of the Club by Bahraini investors gives Bahrain an important role to play in realising the objectives of the Club, revealing that this will have a direct positive impact on sports in Bahrain.

“Bahrain’s presence in the Spanish Club is a significant step to promote Bahrain and its achievements in various sports, as this will allow us to meet the goals of our 2030 Economic Vision, which stresses the need to take advantage of all sporting events to highlight the name of Bahrain. The Kingdom has accomplished many achievements through the direct Bahraini investment in the European market, including in France,” HH Shaikh Nasser added. Finally, HH Shaikh Nasser wished the Club the best of luck this season and in the future.

From their side, the President and the management of the Club expressed full appreciation and gratitude to HH Shaikh Nasser for his constant support to Cordoba team, stating that such backing will allow them to meet the goals set by the Board of Directors.

It’s worth noting that HH Shaikh Nasser was briefed by the President and the management of the Club about the activities and programmes provided by the Spanish team.

