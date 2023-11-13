Bareeq Al Retaj to Showcase Breathtaking Four Seasons Private Residences Bahrain Bay Project at Cityscape Bahrain 2023

- Advertisement -

Four Seasons Private Residences Bahrain Bay will be participating in the prestigious Cityscape Bahrain 2023, to be held under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, from November 14th through 16th, 2023, at the Exhibition World Bahrain.

The project will be featured on the Bareeq Al Retaj pavilion, one of the leading real estate development companies based in the Kingdom of Bahrain, where it will showcase the development’s world-class design, interiors and unparalleled amenities that rival those of the finest luxury resorts and hotels.

Homeowners will enjoy access to the neighbouring Four Seasons Hotel Bahrain Bay as a remarkable extension of their homes with resort-style amenities, multiple restaurants, and a pristine beach just a short walk or chauffeured golf cart journey away via private bridge.

Strategically located in Bahrain Bay, Four Seasons Private Residences offers homeowners stunning views of both waterfront and vibrant cityscape, as well as easy access to a variety of resort-style amenities and services. A bridge provides an excellent connection to the luxurious amenities, pristine beach, infinity and indoor pools and water park at the Four Seasons Hotel Bahrain Bay.

- Advertisement -

“The Four Seasons Private Residences Bahrain Bay offers an unparalleled luxury lifestyle experience in the heart of Manama. By integrating residential living with world-class hotel amenities and services, the project offers a tailored living experience on par with high-end hotel stays,” commented Dr Maher Al Shaer, Managing Director and Vice Chairman of Bareeq Al Retaj.

He added: “Showcasing the components of this luxurious development project during Cityscape Bahrain is a unique opportunity that allows those looking for distinction and sophistication in their lifestyle to explore the advantages and facilities that Four Seasons Private Residences Bahrain Bay provides. It is a redefinition of life on the Bahraini waterfront, as it gives a new benchmark for urban life yet in a stunning beach setting.”

Four Seasons Private Residences Bahrain Bay offers a pioneering concept of luxury living in the heart of the upscale Bahrain Bay area. This exceptional development consists of 98 apartments, 8 duplexes and 6 magnificent penthouses, all of which set a new standard of sophistication and elegance. Four Seasons unique style of arriving home is ensured by a Director of Residences and concierge team, ensuring every detail is taken care of in the luxury apartments.

Residence interiors are designed by Rive Gauche London, providing the perfect balance between simplicity, elegance and emotion. The award-winning design firm’s approach to all Four Seasons properties is approached deeply rooted in capturing the essence of a place, ensuring homes echo the heritage of the culture they call home.

Four Seasons Private Residences at Bahrain Bay also uses SMART technology to give an enhanced digital service, allowing access to the apartments and enabling residents to remotely manage and communicate with the residences team. The property’s real estate management system ensures that the apartments are protected and secured, while a specialised security team provides 24/7 monitoring of residents’ safety and private access at all times.